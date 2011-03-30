10 Great Tech Pranks for April 1st

Keyboard Switch

We’ve all seen the old prank, to pop off the keys on a keyboard and switch them around (gah! Everytime I go for an ‘a’ it comes out ‘z’!) but here’s an improvement: with KeyExtender, you can re-map a keyboard without switching any letters. Just think – you could change the letters so “fool” turns into “n00b”. The download is free and it only takes a few minutes to turn your deskmate’s afternoon of entering reports into a slow nightmarish slog of hunting and pecking. And hunting. And pecking.

Then, it’s your chance swoop in to fix the messy computer, just in the nick of time.