Apple Black Friday 'Deals' Are Anything But

Apple's Black Friday deals are officially live, and they're not very thrilling. You won't score any big discounts on an iPhone or Mac, but buying older Apple gadgets will get you up to $150 in Apple gift credit — perfect for buying presents or securing all of the dongles you need for your new MacBook Pro.

If you want the biggest free gift card possible, you can get a $150 Apple credit for buying almost any of the company's Mac computers. That includes the iMac and Mac Pro desktops, as well as the 12-inch MacBook, the MacBook Air and the MacBook Pro. However, the deal doesn't seem to apply to the new MacBook Pro with Touch Bar models.

Buying an unlocked iPhone SE, iPhone 6s or iPhone 6s Plus will net you a $50 gift card — there's no deal for the new iPhone 7, unfortunately. You'll get a $100 gift card for buying an iPad Pro, iPad Air 2 or iPad mini 4. Finally, buying either an Apple TV or various Apple Watch models will net you a $25 credit.

Overall, Apple's Black Friday deals don't seem hugely compelling, particularly since they don't apply to some of the company's best and newest pieces of hardware. However, if you planned on buying an iPad, Apple TV or any other of the above gadgets anyway, that free gift card could prove invaluable during your holiday shopping.