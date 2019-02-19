How To Get the Apex Legends Twitch Prime Loot

Twitch Prime and Apex Legends are collaborating to bring you what you desperately want most in the world: free stuff. But specifically, five free Apex Packs and even a Legendary skin for Pathfinder called Omega Point. Here’s how you get it.

For starters, you need a Twitch Prime membership, which can be obtained by either linking your Amazon Prime account to Twitch or by simply signing up for a free Prime trial. Once you do that, you can claim your loot here.

The page will prompt you to log into Twitch and authorize Prime Loot (if you haven’t already), and then it’ll ask you to log into and authorize your EA account (if you can remember your password).

Once you’ve claimed your loot, you’ll receive the free content the next time you log into the game with the attached account. However, you will only receive this loot once, so choose the platform you log into next carefully.

If you happened to link your Twitch account to the wrong EA account, you can go into your Twitch settings, select Other Connections and disconnect the linked EA account. Then, just redo the process.

And you don’t have to worry about the content expiring if your Prime trial or membership expires before you receive it in game. Once you’ve claimed it on Twitch, it’s yours to keep.

Well, there you have it. We hope you enjoy your new Twitch-themed Pathfinder skin. Good luck on the battlefield, Legend.



Credit: Twitch