Garmin just added Google Maps for on-wrist directions — here's the watches that are compatible

From today, you can now use Google Maps on your Garmin watch for on-the-wrist directions in real-time. Garmin has announced that Google Maps is now available for free in the Connect IQ store and that it will provide simple turn-by-turn directions on compatible Garmin smartwatches. There’s a catch, however; you’ll need to be using an Android phone.

But which of the best Garmin watches will get this extra mapping? The compatible watches include:

Forerunner: 165, 165 Music, 265, 265s, 570, 955, 965, 970

Venu 3, 3S, X1

Vivoactive 5 and 6

Fenix 7 and 8 lines

Epix Gen 2 and Epix Pro lines

Enduro 2 and 3

This means most of the watches on sale right now, and over the past few years, will be able to download the new app, however, you’ll need to do so with an Android smartphone. When connected, once you’ve entered a destination on your phone, your watch will give you live notifications on which direction you should be taking as you walk, cycle, and run.

When you’re walking, your watch will vibrate when directions appear, saving you from looking down at your phone on the go. You’ll also be able to tap into the app to see the next three turns. And yes, your workout will still track as normal in the background.

(Image credit: Dan Bracaglia/Tom's Guide)

While Garmin’s built-in mapping and breadcrumb navigation features are excellent, street-level turn-by-turn navigation has always been less impressive, especially for those on foot. This is a welcome, and overdue update for Garmin users. It won’t help you train for your next marathon, but it will make walking around the city that little bit better. It’s just disappointing iPhone users will have to wait to give it a go.

