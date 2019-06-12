How to Link Your Calendar with Alexa

Having Alexa read you your upcoming appointments is one of the best uses of a virtual assistant. It saves you from having to go to your computer or pull out your phone to check what's going on for the day or add a new event. Alexa supports Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, and Microsoft calendars via Outlook.com and Office 365. Here's how to link them.

1. Open the Alexa app on your phone.

2. Tap the Menu button in the top left corner.



3. Tap Settings.

4. Select Calendar & Email.



5. Tap "Add Account."



6. Select the email service you'd like to connect. We'll use Google for this example. Choose which Google services you want Alexa to access (email and/or calendar).



7. When prompted, choose the appropriate Google account. You may need to enter your username and password.

8. The following screen tells you what abilities you're granting Alexa; in this case, managing your calendars. Tap Allow.

9. Close the Google window.

10. Enable (or disable) calendar notifications and select calendars to link. When you're finished, tap the Back arrow in the top left.

You're all set! Now, you can add a new event to your calendar by saying “Alexa, add dinner to my calendar for 6pm today” or, for a more interactive approach, “Alexa, add an event to my calendar.”



MORE: For more Alexa-related tips, tricks, and how-tos, check out our complete guide to Alexa.



