Apple AirPower Tipped for ‘Late March’ Launch

Could the year-and-a-half long AirPower saga finally be coming to an end? A new report says late March will be when Apple finally releases the multi-device wireless charging pad it promised back in September 2017.

(Image credit: Apple)

The timeline comes from a DigiTimes report today (March 22) that cites an industry source with knowledge of an Apple supplier’s company plans.

“Late March” doesn’t leave Apple with a lot of time, especially with this Monday’s Show Time event likely to focus exclusively on new subscription services for news and video. For that reason, Bloomberg’s Apple scoop master Mark Gurman took to Twitter to call the report dubious.

But DigiTimes’ fresh AirPower intel comes after a string of signs have emerged pointing to an imminent launch.

This Monday, Apple released a new beta of iOS 12.2, which included fresh code for AirPower compatibility. On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Apple had begun manufacturingthe AirPower earlier this year. And Thursday, MacRumors dug up a new image of the AirPower that was hidden in the code of the Australian version of Apple’s website.

With Apple releasing products this Monday (iPads), Tuesday (iMacs) and Wednesday (AirPods), the buzz was that AirPower (and maybe a new iPod touch) would be included in the company’s week of product announcements leading up to the March 25 services event.

That possibility has come and gone, but if the DigiTimes report is to be believed, we still have nine more days in March to keep our eyes open for an AirPower release.