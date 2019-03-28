How to Adjust the Galaxy S10’s Display

The Dynamic AMOLED displays found in all three Galaxy S10 models are the finest Samsung has ever produced. That’s mostly because of their excellent brightness, captivating colors and satisfactory viewing angles — though it’s also in part because Samsung allows its users to customize the look of their phone’s screen to their liking.

In a departure from the Galaxy S9 and S8 series, the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus and S10e all default to a Natural color profile, rather than a more saturated mode. This lends a more realistic look to on-screen content, though some owners will certainly miss the vivid hues of the previous generations.

Thankfully, you can get those punchy colors back with an option in the phone’s settings. Here’s how:

1. Open Settings.

2. Scroll down and tap Display.

3. Tap Screen Mode.

4. Tap Vivid to switch to a more saturated color profile.

If you select Vivid colors, you’ll also be able to fine-tune the white balance of the display with a slider. Additionally, an Advanced Settings panel allows you to modulate white balance using separate red, green and blue sliders.

