Nokia N900 Challenges iPhone and Android

By Cell Phones 

Nokia's new N900 tablet-like smart phone runs the Linux-based Maemo OS and plays Flash video. It's got it all, but can it give the competition a run for its money?

First Look

Compared to the N97, the most recent Nokia N-series phone we tested, the N900 doesn’t look so particularly special. But under the hood, Nokia’s latest tablet-phone device represents a momentous change. The N900 combines Nokia’s high-quality hardware with a unique software platform, the Linux-based operating system Maemo 5. Maemo takes advantage of the device’s touch screen and creates some pretty slick, albeit simplistic, navigation.

Here are the N900’s specifications:

Specifications

Dimensions (in.)
4.37 x 2.35 x .77
Weight (oz.)
6.38
Screen Resolution (PX)
800 x 480
Operating System
Maemo 5
Screen
3.5" Resistive
Camera
5 MP
Processor
ARM Cortex-A8 600MHz
Internal Memory
32 GB
Data Transfer Speed
3.5 G
Price
$569
Service Provider
Unlocked (GSM)


The N900 isn’t your typical phone, but that’s both a strength and a weakness of this handset. Read on for our evaluation of the phone’s performance and unique features, and our discussion about whether or not this phone deserves a spot in your pocket.