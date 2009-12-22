Nokia N900 Challenges iPhone and Android

First Look
Compared to the N97, the most recent Nokia N-series phone we tested, the N900 doesn’t look so particularly special. But under the hood, Nokia’s latest tablet-phone device represents a momentous change. The N900 combines Nokia’s high-quality hardware with a unique software platform, the Linux-based operating system Maemo 5. Maemo takes advantage of the device’s touch screen and creates some pretty slick, albeit simplistic, navigation.
Here are the N900’s specifications:
|Specifications
|Dimensions (in.)
|4.37 x 2.35 x .77
|Weight (oz.)
|6.38
|Screen Resolution (PX)
|800 x 480
|Operating System
|Maemo 5
|Screen
|3.5" Resistive
|Camera
|5 MP
|Processor
|ARM Cortex-A8 600MHz
|Internal Memory
|32 GB
|Data Transfer Speed
|3.5 G
|Price
|$569
|Service Provider
|Unlocked (GSM)
The N900 isn’t your typical phone, but that’s both a strength and a weakness of this handset. Read on for our evaluation of the phone’s performance and unique features, and our discussion about whether or not this phone deserves a spot in your pocket.