Nokia N900 Challenges iPhone and Android

First Look

Compared to the N97, the most recent Nokia N-series phone we tested, the N900 doesn’t look so particularly special. But under the hood, Nokia’s latest tablet-phone device represents a momentous change. The N900 combines Nokia’s high-quality hardware with a unique software platform, the Linux-based operating system Maemo 5. Maemo takes advantage of the device’s touch screen and creates some pretty slick, albeit simplistic, navigation.

Here are the N900’s specifications:

Specifications



Dimensions (in.)

4.37 x 2.35 x .77 Weight (oz.)

6.38 Screen Resolution (PX)

800 x 480 Operating System

Maemo 5 Screen

3.5" Resistive Camera

5 MP Processor

ARM Cortex-A8 600MHz Internal Memory

32 GB Data Transfer Speed

3.5 G Price

$569 Service Provider

Unlocked (GSM)



The N900 isn’t your typical phone, but that’s both a strength and a weakness of this handset. Read on for our evaluation of the phone’s performance and unique features, and our discussion about whether or not this phone deserves a spot in your pocket.