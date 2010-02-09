VIDEO: An HD Tour of the Space Station

The video below doesn't answer my hygiene or bathroom related queries but it does show us all the gear, where they store their cargo and all the different modules (Japanese, Russian). Perhaps most importantly, we get to see all the different guys working up there.

Just as an aside, did anyone else watch the entire 7-minutes and start out thinking, "Wow, he's floating! That looks so fun!" but end up thinking, "Ugh, it's already gotten old and I'm not even the one awkwardly trying to stop myself from accidentally exiting the frame"?