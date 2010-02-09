Trending

VIDEO: An HD Tour of the Space Station

By Digital Entertainment  

Ever wonder what it's like on the International Space Station? The whole zero gravity experience just sounds so intriguing. How do they pee? How do they shower?

The video below doesn't answer my hygiene or bathroom related queries but it does show us all the gear, where they store their cargo and all the different modules (Japanese, Russian). Perhaps most importantly, we get to see all the different guys working up there.

Just as an aside, did anyone else watch the entire 7-minutes and start out thinking, "Wow, he's floating! That looks so fun!" but end up thinking, "Ugh, it's already gotten old and I'm not even the one awkwardly trying to stop myself from accidentally exiting the frame"?

