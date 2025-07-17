You don't need a SodaStream — this new $54 gadget attaches to your water bottle, and can make fizzy drinks on the go

Soda makers are incredibly popular right now. If you love a bubbly beverage, no doubt you'll have heard of the SodaStream that turns your boring, still drink into a fizzy concoction.

And competitors like Smeg, Breville, and Ninja have entered the market hoping to spritz up your life, too.

There are certainly a lot of perks to buying a carbonator – like the money you'll save and the chance to make your own recipes from cocktails to tropical refreshments.

But, there's also some not so great parts about owning a soda maker, such as the precious countertop space they can take up and, ultimately, the cost of them when you first invest (and additional costs for cylinders and flavors).

I just learned about the Aerflo For, a first-of-its-kind smart gadget that promises to solve all your soda water dreams by fizzing directly when attached to a Hydro Flask, with a simple spritz and shake. Plus, it's incredibly affordable.

I'm amazed that nobody created it sooner!

Aerflo For: $54 at aerflo.co The Aerflo For Hydro Flask works with the Standard Mouth bottles in 18, 21 or 24oz. Using refillable capsules, each one makes four bottles worth of sparkling water and all you have to do is fill, spritz and shake. This reduces the need for a countertop carbonator altogether.

Hydro Flask 24oz Standard Mouth Bottle: $39.95 at hydroflask.com Aerflo has created the For to go with your Hydro Flask bottle, working on the assumption you may already have one. But, if you don't, it's a great investment for drinks on-the-go. This refillable bottle keeps your cold drinks cold for 24 hours and your hot drinks hot for up to 12. It's dishwasher safe, durable and there's none of that "does this sort of taste like a bottle?" taste.

How the Aerflo For works

Fizzy water on-the-go (Image credit: Aerflo For)

For just $54 at Aerflo, you can buy the carbonation cap that'll fit nicely onto your Hydro Flask (Standard Mouth 18, 21 and 24oz) and transform it from a reusable bottle to a portable sparkling water maker.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Aerflo For is designed specifically for use with a Hydro Flask bottle, which means if you've already been saving money with your bottle and tackling single-use waste while you're at it, you can now turn that day-to-day water bottle into one that can make sparkling water, too.

John Thorp, Founder and CEO says: "With Aerflo For, we're putting better bubbles into the bottle you already carry, cutting waste and complexity out of the process. It's a completely new way to think about carbonation; portable, sustainable, and designed for real life".

As a sustainable option, there are also plans to make more adaptations for well-known bottle brands like Yeti and Swell with Areflo saying they're "on the way", but not just yet.

(Image credit: Aerflo For)

What's so great about the sparkling water gadget as opposed to a carbonator?

Well, you don't need any electricity, you're not making any waste with the need for new bottles, its powered by Aerflo's refillable CO2 capsules (as opposed to large CO2 canisters which are hard to recycle).

And, best of all, this smarter option is also super affordable. A SodaStream starter kit will cost you about $89.99, and the Ninja Thirsti is $149.99 – and that's without the additional costs of canisters and flavorings.

And one of the greatest sustainable perks is the use of refillable CO2 capsules. Simply return the used capsules via USPS with the included prepaid return box, and they'll get cleaned, refilled and recirculated. Though it'll cost you $23.50 for a 12-pack.

While Aerflo has its own Aerflo System, a portable water maker for $74 there was always a bigger goal in mind.

Ultimately, Thorp says: "When we started this company, we often said the world doesn't need another bottle company. We made our own for strategic reasons, but this was the vision from day one. People love the bottle they own, and we're finding ways to make it even better".

If you don't have a Hydro Flask (Standard Mouth), there is the added expense, but Aerflo is hoping you already do!