Instagram Blocking Photos from Third-party Applications

For a long time, Instagram was iPhone-only. That's right, despite rapidly growing popularity, you couldn't use the application unless you got yourself an iPhone. Eventually, the application arrived on Android, not too long before it was bought by Facebook. Unfortunately, there still isn't an official Instagram application for Microsoft's Windows Phone platform. This means Windows Phone users are stuck with third-party applications. However, it seems even that's not working anymore.

According to the Verge, users of popular Instagram for Windows Phone app 'Instance' are seeing their photos deleted soon after they are uploaded to Instagram. Instance developer Daniel Gary confirmed to the Verge that Instagram seemed to be "detecting when photos are not uploading via the official app" and removing them. Instagram has since told the Verge that the issue is down to a change in the Instagram API.

"We recently made an update to the systems that we use to fight spam to help prevent future attacks and increase security," a spokesperson for the photo-sharing service explained, adding that the update doesn't target any app or platform specifically but any app using the service outside of the official API.

