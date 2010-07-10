Dutch Porn Star Offers Fellatio to Her Twitter Fans

The World Cup has the power to whip even those with no interest in soccer into a fevered frenzy. However, there are also those who can't stand the game, World Cup or no World Cup. Perhaps this declaration from Holland's biggest fan will be enough to get even the most uninterested to tune in to Sunday's match?



Time magazine reports that Bobbi Eden, one of the Netherlands' leading porn stars, has promised free oral sex to each and every one of her twitter fans if Holland wins the World Cup final against Spain this coming Sunday.



As you can imagine, after that little declaration was made, Bobbi got herself a whole lot more fans. Before the fellatio promise, Bobbi had about 5,000 fans on Twitter, now she has almost 95,000.





Eden has three of her porn star friends on hand to help, and is still insisting that she'll go ahead with the stunt, despite the fact that she now has to give 20 times the freebies she initially thought. Her latest update instructs followers to tune in on Monday when she'll be detailing how you can "collect your blowjob."





The news comes after Paraguayan model Larissa Riquelme promised to run through the streets of Asuncion naked if Paraguay won the World Cup. Unfortunately, Paraguay was knocked out in the quarterfinals. Luckily, Larissa has said she'll do it anyway. You know, for the players. Bless her.





All this talk of nudey women doing naughty things and you're asking, what's in it for us girls? Well, Diego Maradona made the same promise as Larissa (before she did, actually). Sadly, he hasn't promised to do the stunt despite Argentina's loss. Sad faces all 'round, I'm sure. Someone start a petition!