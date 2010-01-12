Taser Makes Tool to Help Parents Control Kids

No, no, we're not talking about setting your Taser on stun and zapping your offspring. Taser is expanding its product line to include monitoring software that'll help parents track their kids through their cell phones. It's more than a simple location beacon.
Taser calls its new toolset the Protector, which claims to give parents the ability to supervise their children's mobile phone usage and driving behaviors. Parents can manage the contact lists and content of their child's mobile phone - including calls, texts, emails, photos and video, and can automatically limit phone functionality to prevent dangerous distractions while driving. Protector uses integrated GPS, allowing parents to track their child's location, monitor driving habits, and release vital records to the authorities in emergency situations.
"Our mission at Taser International is to protect life - Protector is our latest technology breakthrough to further our mission by empowering families to protect the most precious of lives: our children," says Rick Smith, CEO and founder of Taser International. "Auto accidents are the leading cause of death among American teenagers, and distracted driving is becoming a major factor in these accidents. Protector will play a significant role in addressing this national tragedy."
Taser's Protector site shows mockups with the software running on an iPhone. Of course, without background apps and Apple's notoriously closed system, it remains to be seen just how this system will really work in practice. Still, Taser says that Protector works on multiple devices, each managed through a control panel accessible through a smart phone, PC, Mac or even a TV. Protector is carrier-independent and works even if parents and their children are on different cellular networks.
Is this privacy invasion or just responsible parenting? Sound off in the comments below!
What exactly qualifies has vital records and can these "records" be released without the permission of the parents? Also while parents could find this useful they may want to consider the posiablilty that it could be used in reverse.
From a legal standpoint, it's definitely not an invasion of privacy. If your child is a minor, you have legal rights over them and everything they do.
Course, parents need to raise their children better so this kind of software isn't needed in the first place.
What a cute statement. That is to assume that children are entitled to privacy. Also, considering that more and more parents are calling the police to come taser their kids I don't see why they can't just do it themselves. But really, have parents become so whipped by their children that they need these tools? I know it seems kinda old fashioned but what ever happened to rules, boundaries, and limitations? They worked for me (mostly ;)) and they worked for you so why would you change a formula that works? I'm not saying that parents don't need to adapt to the times but mostly they need to be parents and quit trying to find new ways to remove responsability from themselves (ie: video games, movies, music, music videos made my kids do it).
Who in their right mind would even consider using this?!
Ah... good old virgin alarm... it goes off before you do ;)
back_by_demandDepends if it's my daughter or not, the kid would probably prefer that to me cutting his pecker off and making him eat it.
If you thin you can stop it from happening you are wrong. There is trust and then there is reality. You can trust them to have safe sex but you can't stop them from having sex (aside from locking them in the basement). And the whole I'd cut ... off or kick the xyz out of him still doesn't change the fact that she is having sex. Sorry man, but that's the way it is.
At the same time, parents do need to allow their kids to make their own decisions and grow up. If used properly, they could give them responsibility and have a way to make sure it's not abused. If used improperly, then the kid will feel controled and rebel.
You know, I got away with waaaaaay too much when I was growing up. I had somewhat of a unique situation where my Aunt raised me and she thought I didn't really get into much trouble. I sort of wish someone could have kept up with me better to help prevent some of the dumb decisions I made. I shouldn't have been trusted really. Trust but verify is my motto.