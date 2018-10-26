10 Essential Tips for Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Tackle side quests at your own pace

Like previous Witcher games, main quests in Thronebreaker are usually tailored to where you are in the game. Some are easy, some are difficult, but almost all of them are doable with the tools you have at your disposal. Side quests, on the other hand, can be deviously tough, particularly if they require a combination of cards you haven't gotten yet. It doesn't hurt to try out a tough battle a few times, but if you suspect that you don't have the right tools to tackle it yet, you may be right. You can always come back later; most side quests reward you with resources, which are easy enough to acquire elsewhere if you just keep playing.

Credit: CD Projekt Red