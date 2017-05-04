9 Epic Star Wars Alexa Tricks to Try
How to be one with Alexa
What happens when you combine one of the most popular film franchises with one of the most popular smart-home devices? Star Wars Alexa Skills and easter eggs. There are currently only a handful of skills — not even enough to fill a space cruiser — but there are a few gems. Plus, Amazon added a number of Easter eggs, so if you say, “Alexa, can you talk like Yoda,” surprised at the answer you may be.
Credit: Tom's Guide
Star Wars Quiz
This skill, brought to you by Disney, asks you multiple-choice trivia questions about the film franchise, such as “What color is Darth Vader’s lightsaber?” However, this skill has only five questions, so it’ll be over faster than the Kessel Run.
Credit: Lucasfilm
Alexa, can you talk like Yoda?
Speak like the green Jedi master, Alexa can, if you say this Easter egg phrase. Fortunately, she doesn’t keep speaking like Yoda indefinitely.
Credit: Lucasfilm
Lesser Known Star Wars Facts
Quick—what was the name of the song played by the Max Rebo Band in Jabba’s Palace? The Lesser Known Star Wars Facts skill has obscure information such as this (answer: Jedi Rocks), so you can go from padawan to master in no time.
Credit: Lucasfilm
Tell Lord Vader
Enable the Tell Lord Vader skill, and then you can prompt Alexa to repeat quotes from the Sith lord. At the moment, only quotes from The Empire Strikes Back are available.
Credit: Lucasfilm
Phantom Menace Facts
Interested in learning more about one of the least-liked Star Wars films? The Phantom Menace Facts skill will spout information from the first film in the series, from Anakin to Yoda.
Credit: Lucasfilm
Alexa, may the Force be with you.
Say this phrase to Alexa to get into the whole Star Wars frame of mind. She’ll suggest other Star Wars things for you to do using Amazon’s voice assistant.
Credit: Lucasfilm
Alexa, come to the dark side.
Can you tempt Alexa to become a Sith lord? Speak this phrase to her to find out if she’s as willing as Kylo Ren.
Credit: Lucasfilm
Alexa, I am your father.
Will Alexa believe your paternity claim? Ask her this Easter egg to find out.
Alexa, tell me a Star Wars joke.
There’s nothing better — or worse — than dad jokes. Alexa has a trove of Star Wars-related puns and groaners if you ask her to tell you one.