The Car Powered by Photosynthesis

Why not bring your renewable and sustainable source of power with you?

Designer Michel Vlcek thinks he's found a sustainable source of energy for future cars. Better yet, his power source provides that healthy exposure to nature badly needed by today's urbanites. These are the two key features of his photosynthesis car.

That's right, a car power by photosynthesis. Somehow, the driver and lone passenger will squeeze into seats positioned right above a series of plants responsible for producing energy. It's like driving a mini-farm around. Somehow, the plants create power that drives an electric motor.

It's not really clear how Vlcek's concept will create enough sustained power to provide practical transportation. But the relatively slow pace of plant-based power production aside, the synthesis car features some easily understood functions. A central joystick provides control, while the rear wheels actually swivel around below the passenger cabin for greater maneuverability.

Unless Vlcek provides more specific details on how his photosynthesis car creates power from plants, we can only assume that this concept will remain a figment of his imagination.

56 Comments Comment from the forums
  • polly the parrot 08 June 2010 01:39
    This is never going to feasibly happen.
  • insider3 08 June 2010 01:45
    In other news, prices of vegetables have gone up.
  • Miharu 08 June 2010 01:50
    It's just a concept.
    Cool design, great idea but.. it's too much futuristic for build a prototype.
    No wheels on the front just some kind of rotation motor.

    I prefer the "back to the future's" delorean.
  • ksampanna 08 June 2010 01:54
    After a point, these concepts just start becoming too far fetched to be turned into reality.
  • gpace 08 June 2010 01:56
    Interesting concept. I'm still waiting till batteries improve and/or solar panels become more efficient.

    Meanwhile, i'll stick with gas.
  • Shez 08 June 2010 01:59
    @Vertigo - that's brilliant! You should put together a snappy artist rendition and submit it to Toms :)
  • vertigo_2000 08 June 2010 02:00
    Someone wasted their time and energy putting this together.

    These concept things need to stop already. At least conceptualize something that may happen within your lifetime or something that uses possible tech.

    I'm gonna conceptualize a house that will grow from a seed. You'll be able to grow your own house! Live in it as a 1 bedroom until it grows a 2nd bedroom. Hold off on the 2nd child until the 3rd room grows.
  • jellico 08 June 2010 02:04
    Yeah, I agree with Polly. It's a facinating concept, but the process of photosynthesis doesn't produce a readily useable form of energy. Instead, it catalyzes a reaction between carbon dioxide and water to produce simple sugars that the plants then use for energy. I just don't see any way this process can power an automobile (unless you pulverize the plants, add water and yeast, allow the mixture to ferment and then distill the resulting product into alcohol).
  • orionite 08 June 2010 02:07
    vertigo_2000Someone wasted their time and energy putting this together.These concept things need to stop already.Short-sighted much? How about we conceptualize some sort of device that uses invisible waves to send information over long distances. And to make it really cool, it won't have to have a cord to provide the power ... oh wait.
    Regarding your house idea: Sure, it's an outrageous idea, but what makes you think this is an impossibility? Google Prof. Michio Kaku to learn a little about impossibilities.
