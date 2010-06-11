The Desk Every Modern School Should Have

We're not sure if any other furniture vendor sells anything like this: a desk designed for the class room with slots designed for hidden flat screen displays. Push a button, and out pops the LCD screen—and presumably the mouse and keyboard.
Ki's motorized desk has other applications beyond the classroom too. The company's product is a great way to fulfill your evil genius lair dream. Just set up one desk for each of your henchmen, and you can plot world dominion in style. The Flat Screen Garage is also perfect for the office setting—at least in companies where access to digital data is paramount.
But this special table is definitely best for the school setting. Sit your students down, and watch their eyes pop as their computers unveil themselves automatically. As this video—which features the appropriate mood music—illustrates, it's possible to remotely reveal or hide the desk displays.
The Flat Screen Garage's unique feature could also keep the class interested. Spend the first half on boring lectures, then call an intermission for the students to witness the computers appear before them. An easy way to get rid of boredom and sleepiness!
How much does the Ki Flat Screen Garage cost? You'll have to inquire directly with Ki. Both one- and two-seater variants are available.
Only a monitor and a very minor computer to communicate with an operating system on one central machine with multiple virtual machines over the network is needed.
Please someone correct my wording, I'm not a massive IT guy.
most have portrait or landscape pivot so you can read the entire web page or a large picture on a single screen instead of scrolling constantly....
Schools should run a citrix environment with thin clients to connect... this is far cheaper then a PC for everyone. Also the school district would have full control over the software the kids have access to during class. Bub-by Facebook and messenger and all other time wasters.
Use the money that you'd spend on this for teachers, chalkboards, paper, and writing tools.
That seemed to worked fine when I went to school.