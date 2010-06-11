Trending

Nokia Finally Jumps on Dual-SIM Bandwagon

Both the Nokia C1-00 and C2 use two sims.

Last week was a milestone in phone history, as Nokia finally wised up and released a couple of dual-sim phones on the market. The C1-00 and C2-00 share the distinction as Nokia's first ever dual-sim models, but there's a crucial difference between both phones.

The Nokia C1-00 will ship during the third quarter of this year. It will cost around 30 euros (around $36.50), a price clearly for the budget market. For that amount future buyers will get a phone with a built-in flashlight, FM radio, 3.5mm earphone jack, and a promised six weeks of battery life. While the phone accepts two sims, it can only use one of them at a time.

The Nokia C2-00 on the other hand will cost around 45 euros ($54.50), and is scheduled for a Q4 2010 release. It's basically a slightly larger C1-00 with dual-standby capability, meaning it can keep both sims active at the same time. One sim slot is hot-swappable, and there's also a microSD slot that accepts up to 32GB memory cards.

Both phones also pack a VGA camera, some 3G access, and of course, Bluetooth. It's not clear why anyone would get the C1-00. We always like our dual-sim phones to keep both sims active all the time. Maybe the C1-00 is perfect for people who lead two lives, represented by the switching between active sims.

Whatever the case, it's clear that Nokia should rethink its naming scheme soon. Before you know it, we'll be writing about the N900-XXX!

Four New Nokia C-series Mobile Phones Add Affordable Ways to Connect

29 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 11 June 2010 21:02
    6 weeks of battery life? That's the reason to get one of those right there.
  • elgranchuchu 11 June 2010 21:30
    ahhhh, at last!!!, i am tired of the chinese dual sim phones
  • _SirO_ 11 June 2010 21:41
    Release a dual-sim smartphone and I'll buy it.

    HTC should also do it.
  • Kelavarus 11 June 2010 21:59
    You'd get the C1-00 if you're a cheap bastard. Personally, never paid for more than $20 for a cellphone (never used a payment plan). Don't really use it, so I can't justify putting a lot of money into it.
  • triplebug 11 June 2010 22:01
    Until now I'm still using Nokia 1100, never buy a colour screen phone and was planned to buy a smartphone, but as of now I guess I'm waiting this to come :)

    Better to my need.
  • sliem 11 June 2010 22:07
    That's cool except the C1-00 inability to use both at the same time.
    Prices are also good.
  • SchizoFrog 11 June 2010 22:32
    Considering the insignificant price difference Nokia really have made the C1-00 look a cheap piece of rubbish, while the C2-00 actually looks a rather nice phone.
  • SchizoFrog 11 June 2010 22:38
    I'd also like to know if the phone shows on which line the calls is coming in from.
  • SlickyFats 11 June 2010 22:42
    Maybe I am missing the point here, but why would you want a dual SIM phone? Is there a benefit to it or is it just to say you have it?
  • Trueno07 11 June 2010 23:04
    slickyfatsMaybe I am missing the point here, but why would you want a dual SIM phone? Is there a benefit to it or is it just to say you have it?
    I have the same question, why would anyone want 2 sim card?
