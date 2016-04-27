Nintendo NX Launching March 2017, New Mobile Games On Way

Nintendo's new console is less than a year away. The Japanese games giant announced that its highly-anticipated NX console will launch globally in March 2017, with the latest Legend of Zelda game slated to arrive for both the NX and Wii U.

While we finally have an official release window, we still don't know much else about Nintendo's mysterious gaming machine. There's no price, and we have no idea what the thing will look like yet. The console has been rumored to be Android-based, and many have speculated that the NX may replace both the Wii U and 3DS by functioning as both a home console and portable device.



Don't expect to hear more about the NX at this year's E3, either. Reporting from Nintendo's financial briefing in Japan today (April 27), The Wall Street Journal's Takashi Mochizuki tweeted "No NX at E3. Will focus on new Zelda." Mochizuki followed up to mention that Nintendo plans to find "another opportunity" to discuss the NX, perhaps during one of its regular Nintendo Direct broadcasts. According to a press release, the NX will be fully unveiled later this year.

Nintendo confirmed that its upcoming Legend of Zelda game will be showcased at E3 this June, and that it will launch simultaneously on both Wii U and NX in 2017. This isn't a first for Nintendo -- the company previously released The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess in 2006 for both the aging Gamecube and the then-new Wii. The latest take on Nintendo's beloved action-adventure series was originally slated for a 2015 release, but has seen multiple delays.

When the NX does arrive, it could have some competition in the PlayStation Neo: an upgraded, 4K-capable PS4 that's rumored to arrive as soon as this holiday. Microsoft is also rumored to have a more powerful Xbox up its sleeve, reports The Verge.

Nintendo's new mobile push seems to be paying off, as the company announced that its wacky social networking app Miitomo has reached 10 million users. The big N confirmed that more mobile titles are on the way, including apps inspired by role-playing series Fire Emblem and colorful life simulator Animal Crossing. According to Nintendo, Fire Emblem for mobile will offer true RPG gameplay, while the Animal Crossing title will be able to interact with the console versions of Nintendo's popular town-building game. Both franchises were on our list of Nintendo games we'd love to see on mobile.

via Kotaku