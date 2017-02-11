How to Stop Netflix From Auto-Playing the Next Episode

In the world of tiered data, auto-play can be a dangerous feature.

Netflix, like other video-streaming apps, comes with an auto-play feature that will automatically play the next episode in a series. It's designed for convenience and is indeed a convenient, hands-off way to watch content. But if you're not paying attention and happen to walk away from your device, it can also play a never-ending stream of content and gobble up your data in no time.

Here's how to turn that feature off in your account.

1. Go to Netflix.com.



2. Click the Sign In button. You'll be brought to a dedicated sign-in page.

3. Sign in to your account.

4. Choose your profile. This step will matter only if you have multiple profiles set up with your Netflix account. If you don't, you'll go directly to your single account.

5. Click on your name and choose My Account. Tap on your name at the top right of the screen and choose the My Account option in the drop-down box.



6. Scroll down to Playback Settings. You'll see a lot here, but toward the bottom, you should see an option for Playback Settings. That's the one you want.

7. Uncheck the "lay next episode automatically" option. In this spot, at the bottom of the page's contents, you'll see the troublemaker: "Play next episode automatically." It's toggled on by default, but if you turn it off, the auto-play feature will be disabled. Since we're here to stop auto-play, uncheck that box.

8. Click Save. And that's it — no more auto-play.