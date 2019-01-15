Netflix Jacks Price to $13 Per Month: Here’s Why

All those original shows aren't cheap: Netflix is raising its prices today. Depending on your plan, you'll be spending an extra $1 or $2 per month, with no new features or upgrades coming with the higher fee.
According to MarketWatch, a Netflix statement placed some of the blame for the change on its plethora of original content: "We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience."
Netflix's 2019 Pricing
|Plan
|Basic
|Standard
|Premium
|New monthly price
|$8.99
|$12.99
|$15.99
|Previous monthly price
|$7.99
|$10.99
|$13.99
|HD content
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|4K content
|No
|No
|Yes
|Simultaneous streams
|1
|2
|4
Those who pay for Netflix's two pricier plans will both be spending $2 more per month, as Standard goes from $10.99 to $12.99 and Premium goes from $13.99 to $15.99. The Basic package, which offers only one stream at a time and no HD content, is getting a $1 hike, moving from $7.99 to $8.99.
MORE: How to Get Netflix for Free
The previous Netflix price hike, which happened in Oct. 2017, saw Netflix only raise its Premium package by $2, and the Basic and Standard packages went up by $1 each.
With Disney+ on the way, and the Marvel Netflix shows getting killed off in rapid succession, this isn't the best time for Netflix to give customers another reason to cancel their accounts.
Between it and Amazon Prime I find them to be a worthwhile experience, especially for viewing "4K" via my smart TV (Netflix). Where I agree that the selection is not always tops, it's better than dealing with commercials.
IDK who you are getting a "package deal" from cheaper than even ALL of the streaming services combined...but our cable company is rape pure and simple. The worst part is that to take advantage of the services you still have to succumb to rape via the internet provider aspect of the cable company.