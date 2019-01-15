Netflix Jacks Price to $13 Per Month: Here’s Why

All those original shows aren't cheap: Netflix is raising its prices today. Depending on your plan, you'll be spending an extra $1 or $2 per month, with no new features or upgrades coming with the higher fee.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to MarketWatch, a Netflix statement placed some of the blame for the change on its plethora of original content: "We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience."

Netflix's 2019 Pricing

Plan

Basic

Standard

Premium

New monthly price

$8.99

$12.99

$15.99

Previous monthly price

$7.99

$10.99

$13.99

HD content

No

Yes

Yes

4K content

No

No

Yes

Simultaneous streams

1

2

4



Those who pay for Netflix's two pricier plans will both be spending $2 more per month, as Standard goes from $10.99 to $12.99 and Premium goes from $13.99 to $15.99. The Basic package, which offers only one stream at a time and no HD content, is getting a $1 hike, moving from $7.99 to $8.99.

MORE: How to Get Netflix for Free

The previous Netflix price hike, which happened in Oct. 2017, saw Netflix only raise its Premium package by $2, and the Basic and Standard packages went up by $1 each.

With Disney+ on the way, and the Marvel Netflix shows getting killed off in rapid succession, this isn't the best time for Netflix to give customers another reason to cancel their accounts.