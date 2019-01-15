Trending

Netflix Jacks Price to $13 Per Month: Here’s Why

By

A new price hike raises the cost of Netflix from $1 to $2 per month, with pricing as high as $16 per month.

All those original shows aren't cheap: Netflix is raising its prices today. Depending on your plan, you'll be spending an extra $1 or $2 per month, with no new features or upgrades coming with the higher fee.

Credit: Shutterstock

According to MarketWatch, a Netflix statement placed some of the blame for the change on its plethora of original content: "We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience."

Netflix's 2019 Pricing

Plan
Basic
Standard
Premium
New monthly price
$8.99
$12.99
$15.99
Previous monthly price
$7.99
$10.99
$13.99
HD content
No
Yes
Yes
4K content
No
No
Yes
Simultaneous streams
1
2
4

Those who pay for Netflix's two pricier plans will both be spending $2 more per month, as Standard goes from $10.99 to $12.99 and Premium goes from $13.99 to $15.99. The Basic package, which offers only one stream at a time and no HD content, is getting a $1 hike, moving from $7.99 to $8.99.

The previous Netflix price hike, which happened in Oct. 2017, saw Netflix only raise its Premium package by $2, and the Basic and Standard packages went up by $1 each. 

With Disney+ on the way, and the Marvel Netflix shows getting killed off in rapid succession, this isn't the best time for Netflix to give customers another reason to cancel their accounts.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 15 January 2019 15:12
    I dropped them several months ago , movie selection is horrible , mostly B level releases.
  • punkncat 15 January 2019 15:21
    Hmm, I guess I should be expecting to see the email about this soon.

    Between it and Amazon Prime I find them to be a worthwhile experience, especially for viewing "4K" via my smart TV (Netflix). Where I agree that the selection is not always tops, it's better than dealing with commercials.
  • drawingpin 15 January 2019 15:25
    It'll be interesting to see how many leave with this increase and start of Disney's service. I can't see Disney letting them keep the likes of Solo and Avengers once their service is up and running.
  • Brad_53 15 January 2019 16:23
    Netflix is dying a slow death with more competition, a declining quality of movie selection, less series (read more competition), and high percentage price increases. I'm still on for the ride, for now.
  • bpballr04 15 January 2019 17:18
    Netflix needs to figure out how to provide their customers with content without raising the price once or twice per year. I'm not going to pay more for a la carte TV than a package deal. All of these companies wanting $5-$20 per month, when a package deal is cheaper...
  • punkncat 15 January 2019 17:46
    21680976 said:
    Netflix needs to figure out how to provide their customers with content without raising the price once or twice per year. I'm not going to pay more for a la carte TV than a package deal. All of these companies wanting $5-$20 per month, when a package deal is cheaper...


    IDK who you are getting a "package deal" from cheaper than even ALL of the streaming services combined...but our cable company is rape pure and simple. The worst part is that to take advantage of the services you still have to succumb to rape via the internet provider aspect of the cable company.
  • jersaypeet 15 January 2019 20:28
    SOMEONE needs to help pay for Netflix's $50 million sweetheart deal with the Obamas. It won't be me!
  • Alabalcho 15 January 2019 22:40
    21681612 said:
    SOMEONE needs to help pay for Netflix's $50 million sweetheart deal with the Obamas. It won't be me!
    Can you keep politics away from TH, please.
