Netflix Jacks Price to $13 Per Month: Here’s Why

All those original shows aren't cheap: Netflix is raising its prices today. Depending on your plan, you'll be spending an extra $1 or $2 per month, with no new features or upgrades coming with the higher fee.
According to MarketWatch, a Netflix statement placed some of the blame for the change on its plethora of original content: "We change pricing from time to time as we continue investing in great entertainment and improving the overall Netflix experience."
Netflix's 2019 Pricing
|Plan
|Basic
|Standard
|Premium
|New monthly price
|$8.99
|$12.99
|$15.99
|Previous monthly price
|$7.99
|$10.99
|$13.99
|HD content
|No
|Yes
|Yes
|4K content
|No
|No
|Yes
|Simultaneous streams
|1
|2
|4
Those who pay for Netflix's two pricier plans will both be spending $2 more per month, as Standard goes from $10.99 to $12.99 and Premium goes from $13.99 to $15.99. The Basic package, which offers only one stream at a time and no HD content, is getting a $1 hike, moving from $7.99 to $8.99.
The previous Netflix price hike, which happened in Oct. 2017, saw Netflix only raise its Premium package by $2, and the Basic and Standard packages went up by $1 each.
With Disney+ on the way, and the Marvel Netflix shows getting killed off in rapid succession, this isn't the best time for Netflix to give customers another reason to cancel their accounts.