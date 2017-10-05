Netflix's New Pricing Plans: Here's How They've Changed

Netflix subscribers: that rustling noise isn't coming from the upcoming season of Stranger Things, it's an extra dollar or two fluttering from your bank account to cover your monthly bill.

Plan

Basic

Standard

Premium

Monthly price

$7.99

$10.99

$13.99

HD content

No

Yes

Yes

4K content

No

No

Yes

Simultaneous streams

1

2

4



Today (Oct. 5), Netflix revealed that it will soon increase pricing for its two most expensive streaming plans. While its Standard package moves up from $9.99 to $10.99, the larger hike will happen for Premium members, who will now pay $13.99 instead of $11.99.

Why are Standard and Premium users paying more? You need Standard if you want to stream in HD, and those with 4K TV sets will pay for Premium to see content that makes the most of that resolution. Families who share their account will also see reason to use Standard (two simultaneous streams) and Premium (four simultaneous streams).

Netflix's entry-level Basic subscription will stay at $7.99, possibly because it would be hard to charge more for a level that doesn't include HD content and limits you to one stream at a time. The increases will go into effect in November, and subscribers will be notified of the change at least 30 days before their increased bill.

In a statement to Mashable, Netflix stated that "plans and pricing are adjusted as we add more exclusive TV shows and movies, introduce new product features and improve the overall Netflix experience to help members find something great to watch even faster."