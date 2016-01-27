Trending

This Jet Promises to Fly You From NYC to London in 11 Minutes

By

How fast is Mach 24? A little over 18,000 miles per hour, which could allow the Antipode Concept jet to fly from NYC to London in the time it takes to eat lunch.

When the Concorde supersonic jet made its last flight back in 2003, it felt like the aviation industry was taking a step back instead of boldly soaring into the future. That’s why the Antipode concept jet is so exciting, because it doesn’t promise to simply incrementally improve air travel, but to shatter expectations with the promise of getting from New York City to London in just 11 minutes.

The Antipode is the brainchild of Charles Bombardier (grandson of the inventor of the snowmobile and Bombardier founder Joseph-Armand Bombardier), who just a few months ago showed off designs for Skreemr, a 75-passenger scramjet that can reach speeds up to Mach 10. But the Antipode makes even the Skreemr look slow, because this private 10-seat jet features both rocket boosters and scramjets, which allow it to reach a staggering top speed of Mach 24, or more than 18,000 miles per hour.

Unfortunately, while the Antipode sounds like an international businessman’s dream ride, there are a ton of issues that could stop this concept from becoming reality. First of all, no company or organization--not even NASA--has found a way to make a reliable scramjet-equipped aircraft.

Then, Bombardier has to figure out a way to prevent the plane for melting, exploding or simply ripping apart due to the intense heat and air pressure the plane will have to deal with at those speeds. Bombardier even admitted in an interview with Forbes that “I am not sure the materials able to withstand the heat, pressure, and structural stress for this application have been invented yet.”

On the heat front, an idea by Wyle engineer and former DoD RIAC director Joseph Hazeltine proposes that nozzles located in the nose of the aircraft may be able to keep temperatures down. By shooting supersonic air down in a direction opposite to the plane’s path, the Antipode could induce an aerodynamic phenomenon known as ‘long penetration mode,’ which would create a drop in surface temperature through aeroheating and a reduction in shockwave caused by breaking the sound barrier.

It was this theory that became the spark for the Antipode concept, and is the reason why Bombardier went back to the drawing board to create a new design so soon after unveiling the Skreemr.

This still leaves the Antipode’s design as a potential issue, because LPM works best on rocket-shaped craft instead of the winged design seen in Bombardier’s concept drawings. One problem at a time, it seems.

The chances that the Antipode ever sees production could be quite slim, but it’s big ideas like this that gives innovators something to work towards. Besides, wouldn’t everyone like to spend a little less time commuting?

6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • sizzling 27 January 2016 19:44
    The acceleration and deceleration on the human body is the biggest problem.
    Reply
  • rutherfordsc 27 January 2016 20:03
    Indeed, it's pretty easy to overlook that us squishy meat popsicles are often the weakest part of the equation.
    Reply
  • TechyInAZ 28 January 2016 17:31
    Good design, but yeah there are many issues. First off, it's super super expensive to make an aircraft that's space capable. and 2nd, scramjets are still in the making. While they are super simple, it's a sham they can't get you airborune from takeoff (since there are no moving parts).

    I wonder how the air force is doing with the X51.
    Reply
  • Eric Mears 30 January 2016 16:59
    11 minutes traveling 3500 miles requires about 3G of positive then negative acceleration - a 200 Lb passenger pressed then pulled from his seat with 600 lb plus gravity - not good for champagne and caviar!
    Reply
  • Northern whisky 30 January 2016 22:57
    Right now the only thing Bombarier has to do lift up shareholder value, which is a greater priority than flying between London and New York in 11 minutes ! I love this idea, but to start, lets Bombardier sell some C90 planes to pay their rent and employee a few more engineers , so the company can become a more profitable company.
    Reply
  • Claude_Nic 31 January 2016 22:46
    Mach 24 is orbital speed on an orbital arc from NYC to London. Heating on ascent not too much of a problem, much more for the re-entry portion of the flight. The Space Shuttle did it 135 times, first time in 1981, and the materials to withstand the heat and pressure obviously exist! You cannot do all this with a scramjet! You will need an extra rocket engine, and thruster-based attitude control! Also, I bet it will take more than 11 minutes! Good luck!
    Reply