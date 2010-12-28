Trending

iPhone GPS App Used to Track Down Stolen Car

Find My iPhone Found His Land Rover.

With smartphones these days having built in GPS chips, you'd figure that you'd never lose your phone. Not only that, but in theory you should never lose anything that's currently carrying your phone either.

So goes the story of a man who had his Land Rover stolen from a Wichita Falls, TX Mariott. Inside his Land Rover was his iPhone that he had the Find My iPhone app installed. Using that app, he and the authorities were able to track down his car.

This is the account of his story:

My iPhone was in the car in between the seats and turned on. I tracked it using MobileMe Find My Phone to HWY 287 on the way to Decature. When they exited the highway and headed on a Farm road for Justin TX a few miles away, I contacted the Justin Police and with the help of a very savy operator we pinpointed the car at a Sonic. While I was on the phone with her, she said the officer sees your car and is going to make the arrest. A few minutes later she frantically calls me to start tracking the car again. The officer had handcuffed the suspects, sat one down on the curb while putting the other in the back seat. When he got back, the guy had Houdini'd the cuffs from behind his back to the front, fought with the officer and jumped in my car, dragged him and ran over him. I followed the car on the iPhone and directed the Highway Patrol to where he was - high speed chase ending with him flipping the Land Rover several times.

Thankfully, the brave officer will be ok.

Grab the Find My iPhone App here.

25 Comments Comment from the forums
  • LuigiVN 29 December 2010 02:35
    Kuddos to the operator and the officer... This reminds me of that ''Why you shouldn't steal a hacker's machine'' video..
  • g00fysmiley 29 December 2010 02:39
    officer hurt part sucks, and the car was already an insurance loss as stolen and now probbaly totaled... seems like a net loss to me... i guess eh got his iphone back and stuff in the car but not worth an injured officer, glad the thief got caught and as its texas hope he gets maximum punishment for assualt on an officer, grand theft auto, and fleeing from police then gets life in prison for 3 strikes
  • dgingeri 29 December 2010 02:40
    bad guys are having a harder and harder time getting away with things these days. I like that idea.
  • dgingeri 29 December 2010 02:42
    g00fysmileyofficer hurt part sucks, and the car was already an insurance loss as stolen and now probbaly totaled... seems like a net loss to me... i guess eh got his iphone back and stuff in the car but not worth an injured officer, glad the thief got caught and as its texas hope he gets maximum punishment for assualt on an officer, grand theft auto, and fleeing from police then gets life in prison for 3 strikes
    If I was that officer, I'd say it would be worth a couple broken ribs to make sure scumbags like that are off the street for a while.
  • lejay 29 December 2010 02:50
    dgingeriIf I was that officer, I'd say it would be worth a couple broken ribs to make sure scumbags like that are off the street for a while.lol, you'd be out of ribs in no time, man... There's a lot of scumbags out there.
  • chosenlast 29 December 2010 03:04
    Doesn't the protocol followed by the officer seem a little careless? Apprehending multiple perps handcuffed or not I would have not turned my back, regardless of the restraints used. A little cowboy gone wrong if you ask me, but hey, I am not one to judge, just observing.
  • lejay 29 December 2010 03:11
    chosenlastA little cowboy gone wrong if you ask me, but hey, I am not one to judge, just observing.
    Erh? You just judged, dude... but hey, I am not one to judge, just observing.
  • jj463rd 29 December 2010 04:18
    In some states it can take up to 7 auto theft convictions before a thief will actually be sent to a penitentiary.However the fact that this was in Texas and that the suspect ran over a Police Officer
    (definitely some felony assault (probably 1st degree) with a deadly weapon weapon charge and/or attempting to murder a Police Officer, this thief will likely spend many decades incarcerated in a Texas Penitentiary.
  • jodrummersh 29 December 2010 04:53
    lejaylol, you'd be out of ribs in no time, man... There's a lot of scumbags out there.
    No, see, every time you break one, you end up with two...so as you go you can handle more scumbags every time!
  • 29 December 2010 05:29
    i doubt the story is real. its more iphone advertising to me. Now-a-day. who will leave your phone in the car especially their is easy to stolen. Everyone is carry their phone wherever they go even to toilet.
