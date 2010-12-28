iPhone GPS App Used to Track Down Stolen Car

With smartphones these days having built in GPS chips, you'd figure that you'd never lose your phone. Not only that, but in theory you should never lose anything that's currently carrying your phone either.
So goes the story of a man who had his Land Rover stolen from a Wichita Falls, TX Mariott. Inside his Land Rover was his iPhone that he had the Find My iPhone app installed. Using that app, he and the authorities were able to track down his car.
officer hurt part sucks, and the car was already an insurance loss as stolen and now probbaly totaled... seems like a net loss to me... i guess eh got his iphone back and stuff in the car but not worth an injured officer, glad the thief got caught and as its texas hope he gets maximum punishment for assualt on an officer, grand theft auto, and fleeing from police then gets life in prison for 3 strikes
If I was that officer, I'd say it would be worth a couple broken ribs to make sure scumbags like that are off the street for a while.
dgingeriIf I was that officer, I'd say it would be worth a couple broken ribs to make sure scumbags like that are off the street for a while.lol, you'd be out of ribs in no time, man... There's a lot of scumbags out there.
Doesn't the protocol followed by the officer seem a little careless? Apprehending multiple perps handcuffed or not I would have not turned my back, regardless of the restraints used. A little cowboy gone wrong if you ask me, but hey, I am not one to judge, just observing.
In some states it can take up to 7 auto theft convictions before a thief will actually be sent to a penitentiary.However the fact that this was in Texas and that the suspect ran over a Police Officer
(definitely some felony assault (probably 1st degree) with a deadly weapon weapon charge and/or attempting to murder a Police Officer, this thief will likely spend many decades incarcerated in a Texas Penitentiary.
i doubt the story is real. its more iphone advertising to me. Now-a-day. who will leave your phone in the car especially their is easy to stolen. Everyone is carry their phone wherever they go even to toilet.
Erh? You just judged, dude... but hey, I am not one to judge, just observing.
No, see, every time you break one, you end up with two...so as you go you can handle more scumbags every time!