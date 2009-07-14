Trending

Hulu Video Downloader Saves Files Offline

Take your Hulu videos with you for offline viewing.

Do you love Hulu? Sure, who doesn't? And now there's a way to take your shows from Hulu with you on the go, even when you're not connected to the internet.

It's not at all sanctioned by Hulu, but DownloadToolz has a handy program now that'll take a Hulu URL, capture it and then convert it to .avi, .mpeg, .wmv, or .flv files that are playable on a myriad of devices. Best of all, this little application is free.

If you're looking for more than just Hulu, the same developers of the application have also created a program called save2pc, which expands the video download support to include Youtube, Hulu.com,CBS , Tangle, Vimeo, MTV, ComedyCentral, Myspace Video, Megavideo.com, DailyMotion.com. It's a paid program, though, for $24.

Those looking for a little extra use out of it can upgrade to the save2pc Pro software for $34, which includes support to convert the audio and video files into format suitable for mobile devices, as well as the ability to download videos from adult video servers. According to save2pc's developer, the following sites are supported: RedTube, PornoTube, ShockerVideo, Tube8, xTube, Spankingtube, YouPorn, Megaporn ( megarotic ), PornHub, yuvutu, xVideos, xHamster, VHO, Rude.

Lifehacker reported mixed results, with some successful grabs while some downloads were stuck at a "please wait" state. Let us know how your Hulu snagging works if you decide to give it a shot.

14 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Naked_n_Happy 14 July 2009 07:52
    Why would I pay for such a program when I could get one of the MANY Firefox extensions that do it for free? This really isn't newsworthy...
    Reply
  • Startingline13 14 July 2009 08:25
    Care to mention any of these extensions?
    Reply
  • dravis12 14 July 2009 08:30
    Stuck at please wait. Read 20+ different "right way to do it", no dice.

    Reply
  • philologos 14 July 2009 10:00
    Do you really want to hear about my attempts to capture streaming porn off the web? Anyone? I didn't think so.

    I do appreciate that this site treats its visitors and members like adults.
    Reply
  • jdog2076 14 July 2009 10:29
    Except that most extensions can't download from Hulu due to its partial buffering system. This is the first program I've ever run across that actually CAN.
    Reply
  • SamanuelMC 14 July 2009 14:23
    Want to help us non-US citizens out...Canada is still waiting for a Hulu of its own. Damn u CRTC
    Reply
  • hrafnthor 14 July 2009 16:08
    Since when did Tom's become a "How-to-watch-free-porn" news site?
    Reply
  • monkeysweat 14 July 2009 21:07
    yah, stupid crtc, we want hulu in canada!!!!!111
    Reply
  • 14 July 2009 22:05
    http://www.downloadhelper.net

    Give this a try for all of the usual porn sites as well as youtube (not hulu though)
    Reply
  • 14 July 2009 22:10
    Hulu's draw is that it allows videos to be streamed legally. If you want to download videos illegally than why not just torrent them instead of using this crappy paid program?
    Reply