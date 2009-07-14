Hulu Video Downloader Saves Files Offline

Do you love Hulu? Sure, who doesn't? And now there's a way to take your shows from Hulu with you on the go, even when you're not connected to the internet.

It's not at all sanctioned by Hulu, but DownloadToolz has a handy program now that'll take a Hulu URL, capture it and then convert it to .avi, .mpeg, .wmv, or .flv files that are playable on a myriad of devices. Best of all, this little application is free.

If you're looking for more than just Hulu, the same developers of the application have also created a program called save2pc, which expands the video download support to include Youtube, Hulu.com,CBS , Tangle, Vimeo, MTV, ComedyCentral, Myspace Video, Megavideo.com, DailyMotion.com. It's a paid program, though, for $24.

Those looking for a little extra use out of it can upgrade to the save2pc Pro software for $34, which includes support to convert the audio and video files into format suitable for mobile devices, as well as the ability to download videos from adult video servers. According to save2pc's developer, the following sites are supported: RedTube, PornoTube, ShockerVideo, Tube8, xTube, Spankingtube, YouPorn, Megaporn ( megarotic ), PornHub, yuvutu, xVideos, xHamster, VHO, Rude.

Lifehacker reported mixed results, with some successful grabs while some downloads were stuck at a "please wait" state. Let us know how your Hulu snagging works if you decide to give it a shot.