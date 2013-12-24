Trending

It's Dangerous to Go Alone: The History of 'The Legend of Zelda'

By

Few video games have the power to inspire such unequivocal delight as the "Legend of Zelda" series of video games by Nintendo.

It's dangerous to go alone. Take this!

Few video games have the power to inspire such unequivocal delight as the "Legend of Zelda" series of video games by Nintendo.

From its first game in 1986 to "A Link Between Worlds" released for the Nintendo 3DS in Nov. 2013, to the upcoming "Hyrule Warriors" just announced on Dec. 18, "The Legend of Zelda" has thrilled players and inspired designers for generations. 

Today millions of people have grown up playing these games, and "The Legend of Zelda" is practically a household name. But all legends have a beginning. Here's how one of gaming's most treasured legends got its start.

Topics

Gaming
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Warsaw 25 December 2013 03:32
    Whaa...you don't include little articles about Wind Waker, Twilight Princess or Skyward Sword? Though they are not as impactful as the others I still believe them to be worth at least a short article each.
    Reply
  • spookyman 26 December 2013 14:09
    Hmm a half finished article. Sounds like CNN reporting to me.
    Reply
  • knowom 27 December 2013 07:01
    The adventure of Link was actually my favorite Zelda game was a bit like Nintendo's version of a Konami Castlevania game or a bit like Metroid with a rpg theme as opposed to sci-fi.
    Reply
  • tomate2 27 December 2013 07:22
    Long live Nintendo 64!
    Reply
  • Spanky Deluxe 29 December 2013 17:41
    It feels like half the article is missing.
    Reply
  • tobalaz 29 December 2013 19:32
    A Link to the Past was my all time favorite Zelda.
    I've played LttP through so many times as a kid I've got every boss and item location still burned into my memory!
    Good times.
    Zelda never really felt the same again after that.
    Reply