How to Use Multi-Window Mode on the Galaxy S10

The Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus come with generously-sized displays that provide you with more room to work or play. But those 6.1- and 6.4-inch screens also help you multitask better, and fortunately the S10’s OneUI software comes equipped with a very intuitive split-screen mode for running two apps simultaneously.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Here’s how to get Multi-Window Mode up and running on your new Samsung phone:

1. Tap the Recent Apps key in the navigation bar. You can do this on the home screen or when already inside an app.

2. On the Recent Apps screen, tap the icon of the first app you want to open in multi-window mode. This app will occupy the top space.

3. A contextual menu will appear underneath that app’s icon. Tap Open in split screen view.

4. After selecting the first app, an empty space will appear on the bottom half of the display where you’ll be able to select a second app.Tap the preview of the app you’d like to occupy this space.

5. To make one of the app windows larger, drag the divider up or down.

6. If you’d like to change the app shown in the second space, return to the home screen and tap another app’s icon to open it instead.

7. When you’re finished, drag the divider all the way down to the navigation bar. You’ll return to a full-screen view of the first app you were using. Alternatively, you could also press the close “X” icon in the top app after returning to the home screen in the bottom space.

More Galaxy S10 Tips