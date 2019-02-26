Here's How to Hide the Punch Holes on the Galaxy S10 Phones

The Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus feature Samsung's new Infinity-O display, which is a true edge-to-edge screen that provides a pretty immersive viewing experience. Samsung used a laser cutter to carve holes into the display to house the front-facing camera (or cameras, in the case of the dual-lens S10 Plus).

But not everyone likes the look.

The Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10 have a single punch hole, while the Galaxy S10 Plus has two cutouts for its dual front cameras. The punch holes can be distracting, especially if you're using an app with a white background. But Samsung gives you the flexibility of hiding the cameras with a black bar that stretches across the screen.

Making this change arguably looks worse, but if you really don't like the punch holes on your Galaxy S10, here's how to hide them from view.

1. Swipe down from the top of the screen and tap Settings.

2. Tap Display.

3.Tap Full Screen Apps.

4. Toogle the option that says Hide front camera.

You'll now see a black bar that appears across the top of the screen. You need to decide if this is a look if you want.

Note that you can decide on an app-specific level which ones run at full screen (complete with punch holes) and which apps do not. On the same full-screen apps menu, scroll down to the app you want, such as Netflix and tap the app icon. Then change the status from Full Screen to Auto.