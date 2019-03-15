8 Reasons to Buy the Samsung Galaxy S10 (and 4 Reasons to Skip)

Galaxy S10 Pros and Cons

If you want a smartphone that looks like nothing else you can buy right now, Samsung delivered with its new Galaxy S10 lineup. The Galaxy S10 has a fresh face and multiple sizes and prices to choose from, too, from the attractively priced Galaxy S10e to the big-screen Galaxy S10 Plus. The flagship also has a powerful new processor, more camera lenses and even a headphone jack, which will delight many potential buyers.

But as impressive as the S10 models appear, there are some perfectly valid reasons for holding off on buying one of Samsung’s new phones, even now that they're in stores. Here’s a closer look at what the Galaxy S10 has going for it, and a few things that might give you pause.

Credit: Tom’s Guide