How to Make the Most of Your Fitbit

Whether you bought your Fitbit to get in better shape, train for a marathon, or just get moving more, it's all too easy to let it fall between the couch cracks after a few months. To avoid being like the one-third of Americans who abandon their fitness trackers within the first six months of use, here's how to set up your Fitbit, and use it to stay focused on your fitness goals.