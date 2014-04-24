Trending

Fitbit Still Leads Wearables Market, Irritating Competitors

A recent NPD reports says that Fitbit increased its market share in the fitness tracker market despite a recent product recall.

Even though its highest-end device was voluntarily recalled for causing skin irritation, Fitbit managed to increase its market share by 3 percent, according to a recent report on fitness trackers by NPD.

The report mentions that the market share for Fitbit, which makes the Flex, Zip and the now-recalled Force, increased to 67 percent in the 5 weeks ending April 21, up from 64 percent in the 5-week period ending November 2 of last year.

Activity trackers as a whole grew 2.4 times from the first quarter of 2013 to the first quarter of this year. NPD’s survey jibes with one released earlier in April by IDC, which predicts that sales of wearable fitness trackers will triple in 2014 to 119 million units. One company who won’t be profiting from this, though, is Nike, which announced recently that it would stop making its FuelBand hardware, and focus solely on software.

Regardless of who makes them, trackers may start collecting dust soon after purchase. A study from research firm Endeavour Partners says that one-third of American consumers who have owned a wearable product stopped using it within 6 months. That number goes to 50 percent for activity trackers, despite the fact that 1 in 10 U.S. adults already own one.

However, fitness trackers could see greater wrist time as companies start distributing devices to employees as a way to monitor their health, in an effort to cut overall healthcare costs. Employees from such companies as BP and Cigna are already using the Fitbit Zip and other devices from Jawbone to lower their insurance premiums, according to an article in Forbes.

One uncertainty in the wearable space is whether consumers will eventually gravitate toward more expensive smartwatch-type devices such as the Samsung Gear Fit or the rumored Apple smartwatch, or stick with the less expensive, but more proven fitness trackers such as the Flex and Up24.

2 Comments
  • everygamer 24 April 2014 23:48
    I think a lot of people stop wearing fitness trackers because they are usually only used for that one purpose. I have one of the FitBit Forces that were recalled (never caused me issues) and I like it because of the simple fact that it is also a digital watch. So it had more than one purpose, its a a small slim watch that is a fitness tracker. I don't have to go pulling my LG G2 out of my pocket every time I want to see what time it is. If it didnt have the watch feature I might not have kept wearing it.

    I checked out the Samsung getfit the other day, that is a nice device and was amazingly light. I just don't want to pay the price for something like that. It has to be less than $150 before I will shell money out for an accessory to go with my phone.
  • jn77 25 April 2014 02:40
    I have been looking at these devices myself, but I want to know that the fine print in the EULA's state. My personal information should not be sold or sent to third parties because I chose to use their device... etc.....
