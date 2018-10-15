How to Check If You Were Part of Facebook's Data Breach

Facebook now lets you check whether your account was affected in the recently disclosed Facebook data breach.

You simply need to go to https://www.facebook.com/help/securitynotice. At the bottom of the page, you'll see a notification about whether your account was among the 30 million impacted by this breach. (Naturally, you need to be logged into Facebook for this to work.)

When I used the tool to check my status, I received a message that "the attackers did not gain access to information associated with your Facebook account."

If you get a notification that your account was indeed affected, there may not be much you can do. According to Facebook's most recent update on the situation, about half of the 30 million affected accounts had user's names, telephone numbers and/or email addresses taken by the attackers.

About 1 million of those users had their accounts touched by attackers, though no personal data was accessed, Facebook says. The remaining 14 million had quite a lot of data compromised: "username, gender, locale/language, relationship status, religion, hometown, self-reported current city, birthdate, device types used to access Facebook, education, work, the last 10 places they checked into or were tagged in, website, people or Pages they follow, and the 15 most recent searches."

The good news is that while this may not be stuff you would want strangers to know, it isn't terribly different from what's displayed on most people's Facebook pages. The most sensitive piece of information here may be the birthdate, which can be useful to identity thieves. (We recommend NOT making your birthdate public on Facebook.)

But your Facebook password was not at risk, and there's no need to change it.

If you're truly worried, try out one of the identity-protection services below.

