Sega Wanted Xbox to Play Dreamcast Games

While there are many fond memories of gaming that I often reflect back on, the Dreamcast has a special place in my mind and heart. Besides it being Sega's last hurrah as a platform holder, the console was truly ahead of its time with connected gaming perhaps the most widespread use of PowerVR's time rendering scheme.
Sadly, rampant piracy, brilliant competitive efforts from Sony, and market forces snuffed out Dreamcast before its time was truly up. But one little known fact was that Sega was pushing for Xbox to be fully compatible with Dreamcast software.
There wasn't any secret that Microsoft was looking to buy Sega, but what we're finding out just now is that then Sega Chairman Isao Okawa offered the Dreamcast assets for Microsoft it include in the Xbox, hoping that to give the Sega platform a chance to live on, if not a second wind.
"Before Mr. Okawa passed away," tweets former Microsoft exec Sam Furukawa, "he visited Gates several times, to see if it would be possible to add Dreamcast compatibility into the Xbox."
As sweet as that would have been, negotiations fell apart when Microsoft refused to include internet connectivity function in with Dreamcast games.
All this, if indeed true, will remain just a piece of video game lore, but it's still interesting nonetheless to think of what might have happened if Microsoft made the Xbox backwards compatible with the Dreamcast.
there were some great games for Dreamcast that would have surely enhanced the X-Box's market status.
If that was the problem, it would have been easy to produce an Xbox version with and without Dreamcast support. Obviously, the one with dreamcast would have a price premium, but most gamers would be happy to pay for it.
You have the eras confused. The original Xbox was competing with the GameCube and PS2. For most means and purposes the Xbox did have the Dreamcast assets to call upon. Most of the major Dreamcast franchises were ported or had sequels on the Xbox, although Sega also spread a lot of their material around to the other platforms.
There really was no good technical solution to making the Xbox run Dreamcast games natively without giving up much of the Xbox's strengths. If Microsoft had bought Sega it would have had exclusives on more of the better franchises for porting or new games. This would have robbed the competition of some valuable items, especially on the GameCube where Super Monkeyball and the port of Sonic Adventure were stronger titles than Nintendo's early releases for its own machine. It would have had less effect on the PS2, which drew less strength from Sega titles.
It would never happen but an old Sega fan boy can dream!