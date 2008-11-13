Dell Unveils New (Product)RED Artwork

Joining along with Mike Ming (Artist) for the new Studio lineup designs, Dell introduces three new, bright and talented, artists – Joseph Amedokpo, Siobhan Gunning, and Bruce Mau. All of these artists sharing the same vision towards the same cause.

Quoting the Round Rock, Texas based company:

“Dell continues to celebrate a season of design and discovery with the unveiling of the (PRODUCT)RED artwork for the Dell Studio laptops. This artwork exemplifies the unique visions of artists passionate about fighting AIDS in Africa. Today’s announcement expands on the Dell Art House offerings, and allows users to celebrate their personal style, while supporting The Global Fund’s fight against AIDS.”

Customers wishing to support this cause can now personalize a Studio notebook with original artwork not found anywhere else by the three new talented artists. Also, the (Product)RED portfolio also includes the new Dell XPS One 24 desktop (RED), the Dell V505W (RED) all-in-one printer, and the Dell XPS M1330 & M1530 (RED) notebooks. The artwork is permanently fused into the products display backing / plastics – thus making it extremely durable and resistant to scratching and fading.

Information regarding the Artists and their Designs:

“New World”: African artist Joseph Amedokpo resides in the town of Vogan, Togo (West Africa) with his wife and five children. He supports his family through painting, using locally produced oils he blends by hand, on canvases made from recycled flour sacks. While painting, Amedokpo chats with frequent visitors and listens to a short wave radio, gaining a global perspective on peoples’ failures and weakness, as well at their core strength and hope, which is reflected in his art.

“Shine Within”: Award-winning artist Siobhan Gunning was born in Mombasa, East Africa and has had the opportunity to visit many of the unique locations in Africa, like the Great Rift Valley, the Serengeti Plains, the Ngoro Ngoro Crater, and even traveling up the Nile to its source. During these travels she has been privileged to observe wildlife in their native habitat and visit with tribes like the Masai and Samburu. Currently residing in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, Gunning combines her passion for Africa with her life experiences and her love of art, design and photography, creating digital collages that often result in “happy accidents” that bring her joy.

"Healing Patterns”: Bruce Mau is the creative director of his self-named design firm, plus founder of the Center for Massive Change. His prolific body of works cuts across many sectors and disciplines including creating books, exhibitions, retail environments, building graphics, park designs, corporate identities to name a few. Mau was inspired by the science behind the fight against AIDS. His artwork represents the chemical bonding of the anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs that help save lives, combining the patterns with inspirational thoughts about the fight against AIDS.

For more information regarding Dell (RED) products, the artists and their designs, please visit the Dell Art Page.