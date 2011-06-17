The Next Chrome Will Load Your Next Link For You

Google's Chrome browser is very much engineered for speed. Software optimizations can only take you so far until the bottleneck becomes latency and bandwidth of your connection.
In the next version of Chrome, Google will be employing a background pre-loading trick that many other web accelerators have been using for years. Google says that it has an algorithm to know when Chrome can confidently preload the top search result so that when it's clicked, it will load instantly.
I love Chrome....but it needs a damn print preview. How hard is that to add. I know there's the IE plugin, but I don't want anything to do with IE. Google has some of the smartest programmers on the planet and they can't figure out how to do a print preview?!?
The main reason why I stay away from Chrome is because it phones home after every key stroke. That is exactly how this new feature works. Google now knows every website you visit how long you stay there and what time in the day you visit. Yeah the browser might load pages 5s faster but is it worth them snooping on everything you do? I just don't think so.
Not sure if this is such a good idea. This generates an awful lot of extra traffic (i.e. more congestion) and -if you are on a dataplan- uses up your available Gigs. Only if Google indeed managest a substantial hitrate would this work.
Giving us more SPEED like other world countries have would be the better way to go.
I wonder if this would accidentally purchase something from an online store? IE: Everyone clicks "submit order" button at a certain page, so chrome assumes it should preload that page, automatically confirming your purchase before you've reviewed it. May be some fun bugs for the first few months. :)
There's a functioning print preview in the current beta version. It works by rendering a PDF of the web page. Works pretty well.
I really don't mind waiting 1-2 sec for the next page to load.
A good idea in theory... until the next page that it preloads is malicious. This completely takes the user out of the equation which eliminates common sense security!
(and i dont want google to determine which sites are "safe" for me before preloading either)