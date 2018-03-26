The 7 Best Landing Spots in Fortnite: Battle Royale

Here are seven great spots from across the map to choose from, along with some general tips and tricks for how to get the most out of the first few minutes of every Fortnite match you play.

Landing 101

Most of the time, you’ll want to reach the island as quickly as possible so you can find a weapon before your opponents do. With that in mind, there are are a few important factors to consider. First of all, your parachute will deploy automatically (and slow down your descent) once you reach a certain distance from the ground. So make sure to avoid any mountains or elevated areas that could trip the parachute early on your way to a landing spot.

You can also use this mechanic to your advantage by dropping down above a body of water — either a lake/river on the map or the ocean that surrounds the island on all sides — which won’t trigger the parachute. That way you can control exactly when it activates.

Another trick is to plan your descent so that when your parachute deploys you still need to cover some ground by gliding towards your chosen landing spot. Otherwise, if you get too close before the parachute comes out you’ll have to slowly float straight down, giving your enemies plenty of time to get there first.

Getting to the ground first is important, but only if you choose a good place to land. If you’re playing by yourself, that usually means picking a quieter, less-developed area where you’re unlikely to run into any opponents before you can find a weapon. You may also want to wait until the last possible second to jump off the bus; most people get off early so you’re less likely to run into an enemy early on if you hold out a little longer.

If you’re playing with a team, however, you’ll probably want to head to a more popular area. Towns and other developed parts of the map usually hold more weapons, which you’ll need if you’re working with an entire squad. Hopefully, you’re extra numbers will also help you take out any opponents who land in the same area.

7 Great Landing Spots

Now that we’ve covered the basics, here are seven spots across the island to aim for when you’re landing. If you can make it to any of these it should help give you the upper hand in Fortnite Battle Royale.

1. The motel to the west of Anarchy Acres:

This is a great secluded spot that’s also got enough loot to arm an entire team. For the best results, try landing on the roof and smashing your way in with your pickaxe.

2. The watchtower north of the Wailing Woods:

If you’re playing on your own head for this isolated spot in the top right corner of the map. You should find multiple weapons and other loot. From there, you can also head west to pick up even more gear. Be sure to keep an eye out for an ice cream truck parked up on a hill, where you’ll find a couple more crates.

3. The pool near the Tilted Towers:

Head towards Tilted Towers (located in the center-left of the island) and veer slightly further left to find this landing spot. Keep your eyes peeled for a closed pool and land nearby to find plenty of weapons, gear, and chests. Once you’re stocked up, you can head back to the Tilted Towers to fight other players.

4. The Moisty Mire:

The bottom right corner of the map is covered in water, which slows down any players who try to pass through it. That means you won’t run into many enemies on that part of the island, making it a great place to start the match. Once you land, look around for crates and chop down trees for materials. You can also head to the bottom left corner of the Mire, where you should find up to five crates full of a gear near a tower of stacked cars.

5. Snobby Shores:

The bus always flies over the island starting from the east, so if you can make it to this spot on the western shore you shouldn’t have much competition early on. There are also multiple houses located around the Snobby Shores where you can find weapons and other gear. Just don’t forget to search the basement of each building too for extra loot.

6. The hidden tunnel near Tomato Town:

Located in the center-top-right region of the island, Tomato Town is a popular spot to land. That means you’ll face a lot of competition if you drop right into town, but you’re better off heading just to the south where several roads converge. Look for a hidden tunnel where you’ll find a few crates before resurfacing in Tomato Town with the gear you need to take on your enemies.

7. South-east of Dusty Depot:

Dusty Depot is another popular spot in Fornite, which means you should avoid landing there at all costs. Instead, head south east of the depot and look for a pair of buildings with chimneys. There you should find up to eight chests filled with weapons and other gear to help you win the match.