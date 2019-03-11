The Best Canon Printers: Which Should You Buy?

Best Overall All-in-One Canon Pixma TS9120 The TS9120 delivers excellent performance, high image quality and CD/DVD disc printing capabilities, with average ink costs. View Site

Picking the right printer can be difficult, but finding a brand you trust makes things a little easier. Of the dozens of printers we've reviewed, Canon stands out as a brand that offers excellent printing and solid value across several different products.

We like Canon printers for a lot of reasons, not least of which is because they tend to offer some of the best photo printing around, better-than-average text printing and excellent scan quality. That's why several Canon models are on our list of the best printers overall.

But which Canon printer is right for you? We've looked at several models and have selected the top three Canon printers; each is best suited to a slightly different user. Read on to learn which Canon printer is right for you.



Best Canon printer overall

Canon Pixma TS9120

Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan | Display: 5-inch color touch screen | Ink: Six cartridges (pigment black, dye black, photo blue, cyan, magenta and yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, USB 2.0, Ethernet

Fast printing and scanning speeds

Very fast at making color copies

Six individual ink cartridges

Large 5-inch color touch screen

Prints labels onto coated CD/DVD discs

Estimated ink costs are about average

Paper cassette feels a bit flimsy

Two-sided text-printing speed is about average

The Canon Pixma TS9120 is a compact, all-in-one printer that's well-suited to home (and light home office) duties. This mid-range inkjet printer offers not only great document printing but also delivers some of the fastest printing we've seen, along with quickest-in-category copying.



Estimated ink costs are average — but that's the only thing average about this little powerhouse. And at a printing cost of 7.8 cents per page for black-and-white and 19.8 cents per page for color, the printer's 6-color ink process offers superb photo printing alongside the usual document printing.



The Pixma TS9120 offers excellent value for use both at home and for a home office, delivering fast speeds across the board without compromising image quality. The printer is equally adept at printing, copying and scanning, and the enormous color touch screen makes stand-alone operation a breeze.



If you want the best inkjet for most users, the Canon Pixma TS9120 is the easy pick; this one is our current Editor's Choice as the best inkjet printer overall across all brands.

Read our full Canon Pixma TS9120 review.



Top budget pick

Canon Pixma MG3620

Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan | Display: None | Ink: Two cartridges (black, tri-color) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, USB 2.0

Quick to print graphics

Very fast scanner

Duplexer for two-sided prints

Makes color copies quickly

Excellent photo scan quality

No separate photo paper tray or document feeder

Two-sided printing is slow, with less sharp-looking text

Lacks an LCD

If you want a more budget-friendly printer, the Canon Pixma MG3620 offers a better-than-average, all-in-one printer for less than $60. And even for a value-priced model, this device delivers high-quality prints.



The overall features are pretty basic, though we appreciate the inclusion of automatic duplexing at this price point. The compact design is small enough to fit on most desks and the light weight makes it easy to move from one room to another. The only feature we really missed was a built-in display, but button-based controls still do the trick.



With only two ink cartridges – one black and the other tri-color – the cost of prints is slightly above average, but for the user who only prints now and then, it offers excellent print quality without a huge investment. The Pixma MG3620 also offers faster-than-average performance for printing, scanning and photo printing, with better image quality than most other budget printers.



If you're on a tight budget or only print documents and photos once in a while, the Canon Pixma MG3620 is a bargain.

Read our full Canon Pixma MG3620 review.



Great all-in-one for small offices

Canon Maxify MB5430

Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 3.5-inch color touch screen | Ink: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta and yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, USB 2.0,Ethernet

Fast printing and copying

Two-sided scanning/copying from document feeder

Two 250-sheet paper trays

Speedy startup

Slow scanning to PDF

Standard ink cartridges are expensive

4-by-6-inch photo paper limited to 20 sheets

When you need more than a home printer can handle, the Canon Maxify MB5420 offers plenty of business-worthy features for less than $300, making it not only a great printer, but also a solid bargain.



This workhorse office printer delivers impressive performance, with fast printing at nearly laser-printer quality. Two-sided printing is equally impressive and fast, and a built-in document feeder makes two-sided scanning and copying easy. The Maxify MB5420 handles more than just text documents; it produces sharp, detailed graphics and photo printing with fine detail and subtle colors, all with aplomb.



With two 250-sheet paper trays, it's well-suited to handling large projects, and printing costs are more than reasonable, especially when using high-capacity cartridges. For a modestly-priced, small-office printer, the Canon Maxify MB5420 has a generous feature set and excellent performance across the board.

Read our full Canon Maxify MB5430 review.

