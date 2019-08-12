Shopping for an Apple laptop but are worried about getting a faulty keyboard? Now you don't have to be. Best Buy is slashing the price of the 2017 MacBook Air.

For a limited time, you can get the 2017 MacBook Air for just $749.99. That's $250 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for this laptop. (By comparison, this machine hit $699 on Prime Day, but that deal lasted just a few hours).

While Apple released a new MacBook Air last year and an updated model this year, this older MacBook Air is the last remaining Apple laptop that doesn't use the maligned butterfly keyboard switches.

2017 MacBook Air: was $999 now $749 @ Best Buy

Need an affordable Mac for college? The 2017 MacBook Air may be a few years old, but it's still a solid machine with excellent battery life and an even better keyboard. It's $250 off.

This MacBook Air has a 13.3-inch, 1440 x 900 resolution display and is powered by a 5th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU. Those are some dated specs, but they'll do just fine for students and people who want a laptop for simple tasks like sending emails, watching videos or browsing the web. (We've been using the older 2015 11-inch MacBook Air at home and Apple's tiny machine still runs like new).

Other specs you'll get with this MacBook Air include 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD. On the slim, 0.7-inch chassis are two USB 3 ports, the older Thunderbolt 2 port and an SDXC card slot.

In our MacBook Air review, we praised the laptop for its long 10+ hour battery life and comfortable (and reliable) keyboard. We're also big fans of the MagSafe power port and didn't run into any performance problems despite the aging CPU. However, we did note that the screen doesn't hold up to today's standards, so you might want to spend extra on the new MacBook Air or open the door to a Windows ultrabook if you stream lots of videos.

This is a limited time sale, though Best Buy doesn't say when it will end. If you like what you see, then jump on this deal before you regret missing out.