Amazon Suffers Possible Data Breach Right Before Black Friday

UPDATED 6 pm Eastern time Wednesday with a statement from Amazon.

Just two days before the biggest shopping day of the year, Amazon seems to have suffered a data breach.



(Image credit: Shutterstock)

According to The Register, some Amazon customers have received emails from Amazon notifying them that their names and email addresses had been "inadvertently disclosed" due to a "technical error." There's no information about who got access to the compromised information, or how it was exposed.

The email itself looks a bit dodgy, as it includes an Amazon link at the bottom without the "https" prefix. However, users on the Amazon Seller forums verified that it is, in fact, an email from Amazon.



MORE: Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request from Tom's Guide for comment.

"We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted," Amazon said in a statement to The Register.

The company has been even less forthcoming to affected customers. Several forum users have asked the company for specifics; none have received a response.





However, the fact that it's just names and email addresses, rather than passwords or other personal account information, means the worst you'll get is probably more spam or phishing in your inbox.

So there's likely no need to change your password if you receive one of these emails. However, it's a good idea to set up two-factor authentication on your Amazon account.

UPDATE: Amazon replied to our queries with the same official statement it gave The Register.