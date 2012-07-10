Trending

Verizon Selling BlackBerry Curve 9310 for $50 Thursday

Want a cheap phone? Here's a BlackBerry QWERTY smartphone for $49.99 USD, starting Thursday.

Honestly, a new smartphone for $50 isn't a horrible deal even if it means using a mail-in rebate. But what potential customers may have to consider is the state of RIM and its BlackBerry service. Currently things aren't rainbows and pretty flowers for the Canadian company, and as it stands now, BlackBerry 10 devices won't hit the market until 1Q13. That leaves devices like the BlackBerry Curve 9310 -- not to mention bargain prices -- to keep the company doors open until then.

With that out of the way, Verizon Wireless said on Tuesday that RIM's BlackBerry Curve 9310 will go on sale this Thursday, costing customers a hefty $49.99 after signing a two-year commitment and mailing in the $50 rebate (which returns in the form of a debit card). Verizon said the phone is ideal for customers making the move from a basic phone to an app-charged smartphone with all the core BlackBerry messaging and social-centric services.

"Running on BlackBerry 7.1, the Curve 9310 also features the iconic BlackBerry keyboard for quick and easy typing and a dedicated BBM key for instant access to RIM’s popular mobile social network," the company reports. "Facebook and Twitter apps allow customers to easily interact with their social network in real time, and, with the new Social Feeds 2.0 app, they can post updates to multiple social networks simultaneously and capture updates from news sources (RSS feeds), social apps and instant messaging apps, all in one consolidated view."

In addition to the QWERTY keyboard, the phone sports a 3.2MP camera, a microSD card slot for adding up to 32 GB of storage, and on-device Parental Controls. With this latter service, device owners can can grant as little or as much access to the Internet, social networking and messaging as they see appropriate -- simply create a select list of contacts for both incoming and outgoing calls.

As for the actual specs, the device sports a 2.44-inch screen with a 320 x 240 resolution and 164 ppi pixel density. The SoC is single-core but the phone sports 512 MB of RAM -- there doesn't seem to be on-board storage, however. As for other hardware features, it has Bluetooth 2.1, 802.11 b/g/n connectivity, a microUSB port, a compass, accelerometer and more. Ultimately this device is a modest upgrade from the Curve 9330 which sported a 2MP camera and BlackBerry 6.

The new BlackBerry Curve 9310 smartphone will be available online at www.verizonwireless.com starting July 12 and will be in Verizon Wireless Communications Stores in the coming weeks for $49.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate with a new two-year customer agreement. New customers who purchase the BlackBerry Curve 9310 will need to subscribe to a Share Everything plan starting at $80 monthly access for unlimited talk and text messaging and 300 MB of data.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Stardude82 11 July 2012 02:20
    They are not selling Curve's for $50... They are selling them for $359.99. They are selling two years of service and a phone for $2K+.
    Reply
  • Stardude82 11 July 2012 03:36
    Just like every other cell service provider on the planet. Not true. You can have a PAGO plan.
    Reply
  • beardguy 11 July 2012 03:45
    With all the great choices in phones, who the hell would want one of those? That screen is tiny!
    Reply
  • acadia11 11 July 2012 03:52
    I'm buying rim stock I want to see it just go a little lower
    Reply
  • BU_Spike 11 July 2012 04:51
    acadia11I'm buying rim stock I want to see it just go a little lower
    So you're shorting it?
    Reply
  • sykozis 11 July 2012 08:22
    bu_spikeSo you're shorting it?Maybe he's trying to buyout RIM 1 share at a time?
    Reply
  • eddieroolz 12 July 2012 04:28
    jacekringI should start a kickstarter with the intent to buy out 51% of RIM stock so I can liquidate the company so I don't need to hear about their stupid products anymore.
    And you thought your opinion mattered ever because....
    Reply