Trending

Valve's Source SDK Now Supports Oculus Rift

By

Valve's Source Engine now supports Oculus Rift.

Over on Steam, Valve Software reports that the Source SDK 2013 release now supports the Oculus Rift VR specs and mod developers on Mac OS X and Linux machines. The company is also now using Github to host the source code which is located here, and providing a new license, posted here, that allows mod authors to share their changes to the SDK more easily.

"The other change with the Source SDK is that now Hammer and the other mod tools ship with their respective games instead of as part of the SDK Launcher," Valve said. "The launcher itself is being phased out, so it will disappear from your Tools list."

Information about how to run the tools from the games can be found here.

According to the release notes, running a compatible mod with -vr on the command line will run the mod in stereo and enable head tracking on the Oculus Rift. Playing Source-based games through Rift is as awesome as you would imagine it, with characters standing next to you as if they're really there in physical space. At this point, Rift provides near-perfect immersion, and a must-have for any FPS fan once it finally goes retail in 2014.

The release notes also report that Steam Pipe (the new Steam content delivery system) is supported by the sample mods, and existing mods can change their gameinfo.txt to match the new format and gain Steam Pipe support. Games also now build and run clients on Windows, OSX, and Linux, Valve said, adding that dedicated servers are supported on Windows and Linux.

PC gaming developers can find instructions on getting started with the new Source SDK 2013 on the Valve Developer Community wiki.

12 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Cryio 30 June 2013 18:28
    When will Oculus Rift actually be released to the public?
    Reply
  • eklipz330 30 June 2013 23:08
    the article says 2014, which if you read, you would have known.
    Reply
  • spectrewind 01 July 2013 02:19
    @eklipz330 : Until it becomes delayed somehow...

    As much as I would like to see a version 1.0 of some new hardware released on-time, and bug-free... it is abnormal to have it occur in the PC industry. Oculus would be the exception, a welcome one, but still an exception.

    It's all hype until it ships.
    Reply
  • everygamer 01 July 2013 05:28
    The Dev kits have already shipped, I should expect to see mine in about a week. They still have a bit go to with the retail version, they need higher resolution and will need to tweak some of its features based on what I have read on the forums but most of the feedback from the developer community that has received the dev kits up to this point have been very positive.

    I think the most positive thing so far is that Oculus just received about $16 million in funding, and the founders of the company have been fairly strait forward that the retail version is still a work in progress and that they would rather wait and release it with a good library of games to support it.

    I think it has a good likely hood that the game library will exist, just because they have had very good feedback from the industry not just interested consumers. Valve has ported half-life 2, team fortress 2 and now added further support to the Source SDK. Unity 3D the game development platform has added support for the Rift, as well as the Unreal Development Kit and support for the Unreal Engine 4.

    They appear to be getting industry support, that is a good first step. Only time will tell, but they have started on a good path.
    Reply
  • everygamer 01 July 2013 05:31
    Oh, and there is no release date for the retail version. It can be hoped that 2014 will see a retail Rift, but they might take their time to do it right rather than rush it to market. They showed a 1080p prototype off at E3 this year, they had the 720p dev kit last year and they shipped those this year. So who knows, maybe a Retail 1080p will see light next year. It would be cool.
    Reply
  • cats_Paw 01 July 2013 07:13
    I can wait till 2015 if its actually as good as they are saying.

    Maybe its just me, but a good (and i mean a DAMN GOOD) Virtual Reality can multiply sales on PC by 50. Can you imagine walking in the Citadel in mass effect? (Not to mention Miranda, in the engine room; Liara, etc).

    Or beeing in a tropical island while wearing a nanosuit? Assuming it can run Crysis.
    Or playing Splinters cell and following your target with your head in the dark (eye tracking will probably be required here).
    And how about mirrors Edge ?

    So many posibilities :D.
    Reply
  • dolores49653547 01 July 2013 07:32
    Kayla. I see what you mean... Mike`s report is impressive, last week I bought a great Jaguar E-type from making $9163 this-last/5 weeks and in excess of ten grand lass month. with-out a doubt this is the nicest work I've ever had. I actually started five months/ago and straight away startad making more than $81 per hour. I went to this web-site,........... www.Jam10.ℂom
    Reply
  • dolores49653547 01 July 2013 07:36
    Kayla. I see what you mean... Mike`s report is impressive, last week I bought a great Jaguar E-type from making $9163 this-last/5 weeks and in excess of ten grand lass month. with-out a doubt this is the nicest work I've ever had. I actually started five months/ago and straight away startad making more than $81 per hour. I went to this web-site,........... www.Jam10.ℂom
    Reply
  • hixbot 01 July 2013 13:23
    Is the crosshair locked to the viewport (ie do you need to turn your head to aim)?

    I would only like this product if I can aim the crosshair with the mouse, independently from where I look.
    Reply
  • tinmann 01 July 2013 13:49
    I'd just like to see how a game looks using one. No video can duplicate the effect, least none I've seen.
    Reply