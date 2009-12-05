Sony's PSPgo May Get External UMD Reader

Reports today indicate that 3rd-party peripheral manufacturer Logitech may bring an eternal Universal Media Disc (UMD) reader to the PSPgo. While both Sony and Logitech USA have refused to comment on the report, the drive would enable PSPgo owners the ability to play the entire PSP library without the need to purchase new digital versions off the PlayStation Store.
CVG seems to be the source of all the reports, with an unnamed source telling the online mag that the upcoming drive add-on will plug into the PSPgo via the memory stick port on the left side. Unfortunately, this may defeat the handheld's overall concept of compacting the original design to better accommodate portability. "The only problem is that it'll make the PSPgo a little bulky," the source told CVG.
CVG contacted Logitech in the UK, however the company said that it didn't know anything about the supposed drive, indicating that it may be something Logitech USA is working on. Nonetheless, CVG is leaving the news as rumor for now until Sony or Logitech coughs up a few official details. Outside the UMD issue, the PSPgo is also feeling the heat in regards to game pricing. According to Pocket Gamer, Jon Burton of Traveller's Tales (Lego Star Wars, etc) said at the Developer Jury Service that the shiny new PSPgo will die if the downloadable gamers aren't cheaper than UMD games.
"I own a PSPgo but don't want to buy LittleBigPlanet, for instance, as I can get it 20 per cent cheaper on UMD from Amazon and could resell it once I'm finished with it" said Burton. "But if I download it, I get no discount, and no chance to resell - how annoying is that?"
Get more tech and gaming news by hitting me up on Twitter here.
-Logitech's Sarah Youngbauer.
News should be abit more fresh and up to date if you ask me. No offense.
Exactly.. I guess htis move is better than then admiting the pure fail of PSPGo. Only one person that I know of personally bought it and I havent had enough of me making un of him about it. he thought it was gonna be cool when he doesnt even own any handhelds ever since the original Gameboy. Yeah stoneage, but likeme he never really needed a handheld. I really dont know what drove him to buy this thats also useless..
> The regular PSP supports a 16GB memory stick.
> Why are you putting a $250 gaming system in your back pocket?! Not only is it easier pickpocket, you also run the risk of cracking the screen or shifting it open and then snapping it.
> Congrats on hacking your phone to use it as a wireless hotspot. Enjoy your voided warranty.
> UMD movies failed, UMD for PSP games did not, the games themselves (for the most part) failed.
> People don't complain about not being able to play Gameboy games because People don't play the gameboy, kids do. If it isn't bright, shiny and flashy, kids want nothing to do with it. Second point, Nintendo stopped selling them nearly a decade ago. Sony is still selling UMD PSP games.
> All PSPs can Download the "huge" library of PS1 games.
> Can't argue with the hacking.
> Why would someone who already owns a UMD library, a PSP 1k-3k, spend more than they originally spent on a PSP pay for a PSPGo and waste their time ripping the discs?
If the PSPGo was at a better price point, it would be worth migrating too. At $239 though it's just not worth it.
http://www.penny-arcade.com/comic/2009/12/4/
Eternal, just like UMD load times.
The whole point of the PSPgo N1000 WAS NOT to be an upgrade for existing PSP users. There WILL BE a PSP 4000 (back with UMD and all) for those who prefer it.
Some of us actuyally prefer the smaller, lighter, more convenient and digital only PSPgo.
Sure, Sony screwed people going from the psp 4000 to n1000 with the whole UMD jumble, but hey, we'll live.
I'm also all for hacking a PSP too. The PSP needs to be an open platform. There are so many actually useful programs for the PSP that can only be used on custom firmware.
But as long as I can get most of the games I want for $20 (GoW, Daxter, R&C), I'm more than willing to pay.
I however WILL NOT pay $40 for a PSP game. It's also dissapointing I can't get a refund on games I dislike (armored core 3, which was such an awesome console series, but downright dissapointing on the PSP, and syphon filter dark mirror, which I find boring).
Part of the point of the PSPgo was to rid of UMD's, but alas, I guess we can't kill them off if we even try.
Make the PSP a more open platform, offer most games (even most new ones) at $20, put a second analog stick (were the current start/select are, and move the start/select up) and increase it to 32GB, and I'll upgrade to a PSPgo N2000 if I have the money at the time. Give me a higher resolutin screen (1024x768, what most web pages are optimized for), a 600MHz cpu (a 1GHz phone is coming, so 600MHz doesn't sound like it's asking too much), multi touch, 256MB of RAM (I'd be happy with a upgrade from 64 to 128 though), wireless N, and better battery life would make it worth well over $500 (I may even go as far to say I would pay $800 for such a thing, a powerful ultra mobile computer that's still dedicated to gaming, unlike powerful smartphones).
I can wish...
While i agree that game prices are too high(i wont pay more that $25 myself) and the system isnt worth more than 200, it is a great system and definitely worth buying for those who don't already have psp. I sold my psp 2000 back in february and if i still had it i wouldnt have gotten a go, but since I don't, the go was definately worth the upgrade.