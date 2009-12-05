Sony's PSPgo May Get External UMD Reader

Reports today indicate that 3rd-party peripheral manufacturer Logitech may bring an eternal Universal Media Disc (UMD) reader to the PSPgo. While both Sony and Logitech USA have refused to comment on the report, the drive would enable PSPgo owners the ability to play the entire PSP library without the need to purchase new digital versions off the PlayStation Store.



CVG seems to be the source of all the reports, with an unnamed source telling the online mag that the upcoming drive add-on will plug into the PSPgo via the memory stick port on the left side. Unfortunately, this may defeat the handheld's overall concept of compacting the original design to better accommodate portability. "The only problem is that it'll make the PSPgo a little bulky," the source told CVG.



CVG contacted Logitech in the UK, however the company said that it didn't know anything about the supposed drive, indicating that it may be something Logitech USA is working on. Nonetheless, CVG is leaving the news as rumor for now until Sony or Logitech coughs up a few official details. Outside the UMD issue, the PSPgo is also feeling the heat in regards to game pricing. According to Pocket Gamer, Jon Burton of Traveller's Tales (Lego Star Wars, etc) said at the Developer Jury Service that the shiny new PSPgo will die if the downloadable gamers aren't cheaper than UMD games.

"I own a PSPgo but don't want to buy LittleBigPlanet, for instance, as I can get it 20 per cent cheaper on UMD from Amazon and could resell it once I'm finished with it" said Burton. "But if I download it, I get no discount, and no chance to resell - how annoying is that?"

