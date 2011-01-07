AT&T Details 4G Plans and Sexy 4G Smartphones

AT&T has stayed relatively quiet about its LTE network, but today the company was full of 4G talk. CEO Ralph de la Vega spoke at great length about the company’s 4G plans, and even said that they’re starting to accelerate deployment of the network.
According to de la Vegas, AT&T will be speeding up its LTE deployment, which is now scheduled to launch later this year and be completely deployed by 2013. The company is all but done deploying its HSPA+ network. Of course, what would a 4G network be without phones that utilize those next generation speeds? De la Vega says there’s 20 4G devices set for launch in 2011, and among them will be the first LTE tablets.
As far as 4G phones are concerned there’s a few interesting ones on the way. The Motorola ATRIX 4G, which will pack a 1GHz dual-core processor, 1GB of RAM, HTML5 support, and a laptop dock that will turn the phone into a full blown notebook; the HTC Inspire, which boasts a 4.3-inch display, Android 2.2, "physical location awareness" that makes the phone ring louder when in a bag or pocket, and HTML support; and the Samsung Infuse, AT&T’s thinnest smartphone, which will sport a 4.5-inch Super-AMOLED Plus display, Android 2.2, 8-megapixel camera and HTML 5 support.
The company’s first tablet will be a 10.1-incher from Motorola and will run the as yet unreleased Android Honeycomb OS.
Interestingly enough, it seems de la Vegas may have accidentally let something slip about the newest iPhone. According to Boy Genius Report, the CEO included Apple in his list of manufacturers scheduled to lanch 4G devices this year. However, AT&T contacted BGR to clarify that his mention of Apple had nothing to do with a new iPhone. “Apparently the ‘4G’ mentioned alongside de la Vega’s mention of Apple did not refer to LTE ‘4G’.” writes Zach Epstein. No word on what it did refer to but we're guessing with the pattern of iPhone launches Apple is trying to do some damage control to prevent any iPhone leaks.
This is 2011 now, Why are your running a tech site like 2001?
Definitely no real consumer use for speeds that are beyond 3.5G (Edge). I test my AT&T provided phone on occassion and get up to 1.7Mbps down, but the latency can reach up to 200ms. That's ultimately the reason behind updating to 4G; decreasing latency. This is inherently important for GPS signaling since 4G will be all IP based, as well as sustaining high-speed data transfer while in transit.
Signal penetration is actually lower the higher the operating frequency, so technically speaking, coverage wouldn't improve with a higher frequency rate (which 4G adopts up to 2690Mhz), it would decrease. This doesn't matter much since 4G would only be available in areas that are heavily covered (much the same as 3G is now). Also, higher frequencies require more amplitude to sustain their connectivity so also more power will be used (both tower and device reception).
Personally I don't find practical use for 4G. 3.5G is plenty fast for my needs (and probably 99% of everyone else out there). The floor coverage of Edge is what's necessary more than increasing the ceiling coverage of higher data speeds. I will note that the update to the networks will assist in their ability to cope with more users facilitating more data use simultaneously, but I digress.