Singer Stalks Google Car to Get Photographed

Living life as a struggling musician can be hard. Chances are most of us know someone who was in an actually-pretty-decent band that just didn't get the recognition it deserved no matter how hard the members tried.

One Saskatoon-based musician decided to take matters into his own hands and upon hearing that Google was coming to photograph his city, stalked the Google Street View car in an effort to get himself photographed.

Speaking to CBC Canada, 30-year-old Nate Heagy said that he was currently assembling players to perform live in his band, Fear Salesman. "One of the hardest things, beyond making music, is how to get people to hear it," Heagy said. "When Google announced that Street View was coming to Saskatoon, a light bulb went on," he said. "I just thought Street View would allow anyone on any corner to be seen by any number of people anywhere."

Heagy said he kept a sign with his band's name in the trunk of his car and told friends to keep an eye out for the Google car. He spotted the car himself while having lunch one day and began to follow it, working out its pattern. Once he had done that, he rushed ahead and set up in a spot ahead of the car. When the car had passed him, he rushed ahead and got his photo taken a second time.

Below is the only video I could find from Fear Salesman online (I'll be honest, I didn't exactly look very hard). Heagy describes his sound as a kind of "indie-rock/semi-electronic music."

