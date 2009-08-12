Trending

Facebook Movie Gets Fight Club Director

Some more details about the upcoming Facebook movie have emerged and we can't help but wonder what all the fuss is about.

Kevin Spacey is already lined up to produce The Social Network, and earlier in the summer the actor said shooting could begin this year. However, there was little else known about the movie. Based on an adaptation of Ben Mezrich's book, The Accidental Millionaires, The Social Network is a tale of Facebook's founding.

This week we learn that Aaron Sorkin, the man who gave us A Few Good Men and The West Wing is writing the screenplay for the upcoming Facebook movie. Not only that but the flick is to be directed by Fight Club and Se7en director, David Fincher.

Film site, MakingOf (via TechCrunch) has a short interview with Aaron Sorkin who says he's never said yes to anything faster than he said he'd do the Facebook movie. Sorkin says he's having a lot of fun writing the screenplay and is almost finished the first draft.

Given the talent behind the movie, will you go and see it?

  • jerther 12 August 2009 23:46
    I hardly believe something good is going to come out of such a weird concept :|
  • ac21365 12 August 2009 23:52
    Still not sure what the point of this movie is, other than to say it's been done.
  • Dax corrin 13 August 2009 00:36
    Scintillating, can't wait to miss it!!
  • joebob2000 13 August 2009 00:40
    ac21365Still not sure what the point of this movie is, other than to say it's been done.It's a bio pic, as if Mark Zuckerberg's head could get any bigger.

    Am I the only one who gets a really weird image in their head when they think about what would happen if there was a The West Wing episode like Fight Club? I have a feeling it would involve one person somehow kicking their own ass in a circle around a crowded room while talking nonstop.
  • dannyaa 13 August 2009 01:11
    Sure, if it's well done. It's a movie about founding a very interesting business in a very interesting, emerging market, adapted from a book, written/directed by ppl with talent. I'm sure it will be at least decent, if not great.

    Of course, rotten tomatoes will be the deciding factor as to if I see the movie or not.
  • Hanin33 13 August 2009 01:33
    well at least it's not about that prick Tom (of myspace)...
  • falconqc 13 August 2009 01:44
    To paraphrase Penny-Arcade.

    If you don't watch bad movies, be sure to miss "Facebook: the motion picture". Coming soon to a dilapidated theater near you.
  • nukemaster 13 August 2009 02:09
    Next year from Fox....the Windows Live messenger move , twitter movie, friend feed movie, Xfire movie and raptr movie.
    Reply
  • griffed88 13 August 2009 03:51
    wow, mainstream culture can be insanely stupid.

    Twilight? High School Musical? Now a Facebook movie? C'mon...seriously?
    Reply
  • 13 August 2009 05:23
    Nope i wont watch it.

    Hollywood realy is gasping at straws. All they can do at this point is remake the same movies over and over, or make movies about face book....come on. Someone bring some talent back to movie industry.
