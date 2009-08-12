Facebook Movie Gets Fight Club Director

Kevin Spacey is already lined up to produce The Social Network, and earlier in the summer the actor said shooting could begin this year. However, there was little else known about the movie. Based on an adaptation of Ben Mezrich's book, The Accidental Millionaires, The Social Network is a tale of Facebook's founding.
This week we learn that Aaron Sorkin, the man who gave us A Few Good Men and The West Wing is writing the screenplay for the upcoming Facebook movie. Not only that but the flick is to be directed by Fight Club and Se7en director, David Fincher.
Film site, MakingOf (via TechCrunch) has a short interview with Aaron Sorkin who says he's never said yes to anything faster than he said he'd do the Facebook movie. Sorkin says he's having a lot of fun writing the screenplay and is almost finished the first draft.
Given the talent behind the movie, will you go and see it?
Am I the only one who gets a really weird image in their head when they think about what would happen if there was a The West Wing episode like Fight Club? I have a feeling it would involve one person somehow kicking their own ass in a circle around a crowded room while talking nonstop.
Of course, rotten tomatoes will be the deciding factor as to if I see the movie or not.
If you don't watch bad movies, be sure to miss "Facebook: the motion picture". Coming soon to a dilapidated theater near you.
Twilight? High School Musical? Now a Facebook movie? C'mon...seriously?
Hollywood realy is gasping at straws. All they can do at this point is remake the same movies over and over, or make movies about face book....come on. Someone bring some talent back to movie industry.