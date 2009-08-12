Facebook Movie Gets Fight Club Director

Kevin Spacey is already lined up to produce The Social Network, and earlier in the summer the actor said shooting could begin this year. However, there was little else known about the movie. Based on an adaptation of Ben Mezrich's book, The Accidental Millionaires, The Social Network is a tale of Facebook's founding.



This week we learn that Aaron Sorkin, the man who gave us A Few Good Men and The West Wing is writing the screenplay for the upcoming Facebook movie. Not only that but the flick is to be directed by Fight Club and Se7en director, David Fincher.



Film site, MakingOf (via TechCrunch) has a short interview with Aaron Sorkin who says he's never said yes to anything faster than he said he'd do the Facebook movie. Sorkin says he's having a lot of fun writing the screenplay and is almost finished the first draft.



Given the talent behind the movie, will you go and see it?