Man Will Change Name Legally for Apple WWDC 2012 Ticket

It's not an April Fool's joke unless the person behind this Craigslist ad is a little behind the times. Believe it or not, this anonymous developer wants to legally change to the ticket holder's name should he/she be willing to sell the highly-coveted World Wide Developer Conference 2012 (golden) ticket for $1600. Even more, the buyer will throw in an extra $500 bonus if the seller's name happens to be Jebodiah.

"WWDC tickets are non transferable this year, so naturally I'm willing to legally change my name to yours in order to buy your ticket," the Craigslist ad reads. "To sweeten the deal I will perform the following duties on your behalf for one year: Jury duty, DMV license/registration, any of your court ordered community service up to 40 hours, and visit your senile grandfather once a month."

Tickets to WWDC 2012 sold out within 2 hours after they went on sale this Wednesday. Apple made them available at around 8:30am EDT, meaning those on the west coast had to be up and ready to purchase at 5:30am PDT or miss gaining entry into Apple's chocolate factory. The ticket cost developers $1600 when purchased directly from Apple, but this unnamed developer will reportedly pay up to $2100 if his/her conditions are met.

The conference is slated to begin on June 11 and will carry on until the end of June 15 in San Francisco. It will feature more than 100 technical sessions from Apple engineers, 100 hands-on labs staffed by more than 1,000 Apple engineers, Apple Design Awards and more. There's speculation that we may finally see the much-rumored iPhone 5, as Apple typically uses the show as a device launch pad.

"We have a great WWDC planned this year and can’t wait to share the latest news about iOS and OS X Mountain Lion with developers," said Philip Schiller, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "The iOS platform has created an entirely new industry with fantastic opportunities for developers across the country and around the world."

Developers willing to sell both their name and their ticket to Apple's coveted event can head here to make a deal. Just don't expect Apple's trade secrets in candy form in return.