With a wide range of fabrics and color schemes available to choose from, the Secretlab Omega gaming chair boasts an incredibly comfortable design that you’re bound to love.

The Secretlab Omega gaming chair should be familiar if you watch a lot of YouTube gaming videos and Twitch streams. You’ve probably seen at least several of your favorite content creators chilling out on this particular model.

After months of gaming and working from home on an incredibly uncomfortable and rigid IKEA swivel chair, the Secretlab Omega gaming chair was an answer to my spine’s prayers. With an incredibly ergonomic design, this chair took almost all of the pressure off of sitting at a desk for eight hours a day. The Secretlab Omega offers adjustable settings, a comfortable neck pillow and lumbar support features.

It’s impossible to appease everyone in terms of design. However, Secretlab’s gaming chairs come quite close by offering a range of upholstery options, in a variety of patterns. In our Secretlab Omega 2020 review, we highlight why the chair’s ergonomic build and diverse range of designs makes this gaming chair the perfect choice for most setups.

Secretlab Omega review: Price and availability

The price for the Secretlab Omega 2020 gaming chair varies wildly depending on your choice of material and color scheme. Generally, the Omega series ranges from $359 for the PRIME 2.0 PU Leather chair, all the way up to $749 for Black NAPA Leather.

Personally, I opted for a Softweave Fabric material in the Cookies & Cream color scheme, which set me back $379 . However, this model isn't readily available. It took me about two months to receive my gaming chair. If you’re looking for some of Secretlab’s more elusive designs, you might have to be patient.

Each purchase also includes a five-year warranty and a 49-day return policy.

Secretlab Omega review: Design

The Secretlab Omega 2020 series offers a range of upholstery. If you'd prefer to keep things simple, some of Secretlab’s more basic designs will suit you perfectly. At the same time, if you’re all about those splashes of color, you can opt for several exciting color schemes, like the popular D.Va design for $399 .

(Image credit: Secretlab)

In general, the Secretlab gaming chair is rather straightforward to put together. The chair is delivered in a very secure box, featuring rather alarming stickers that inform you not to pull a certain lever until you fully assemble the product.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One of the common features in the Omega series is a stitched inscription of the letter — you guessed it — omega (Ω). The very top of the gaming chair also features the Secretlabs logo on both sides.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like many other gaming chairs available on the market, the Secretlab Omega series features a wide seat, a slightly angled design to support your back and a pair of armrests, which are adjustable in four different directions. Below the seat, you’ll find several levers to adjust the chair’s height and tilt settings.

Secretlab Omega review: Comfort

After switching from a polyurethane foam swivel chair to the Omega, my body felt as if I fell from space onto a cluster of clouds.

Secretlab offers three different types of gaming chairs, all depending on the customer’s height. As I’m below 5'11", I opted for the Secretlab Omega series. However, those between 5'9" and 6'7" should opt for the Secretlab Titan, and those even taller should look into the aptly named Titan XL. That way, you can avoid the trouble of your gaming chair not fitting your body.

I personally also opted for fabric instead of leather, to better regulate my body temperature. The lack of leather’s squeakiness is a big plus, too.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Each Secretlab Omega series gaming chair features neck support and lower back pillows, which are very comfortable. At the same time, the seat and the backrest are both surprisingly firm, and offer a ton of support for your back.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Depending on how you prefer to sit at your desk, the Secretlab Omega series offers a range of tilt settings. That way, you can keep your spine in a natural position to alleviate any pain you may have accumulated during public health-related lockdowns. If you get too tired to keep gaming, you can even tilt the chair all the way back to a 165-degree angle. You could literally fall asleep at your desk.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

However, I encountered a slight issue, which could also affect other people on the lower end of the height spectrum. It can be a bit challenging to ensure that the head pillow sits just above your neck. Nonetheless, in the worst-case scenario, you can always position the pillow just behind the back of your head.

Unlike the Razer Iskur, the Secretlab Omega series doesn’t feature adjustable lumbar support.

Secretlab Omega review: Verdict

The Secretlab Omega offers a wide range of fabrics and color schemes, as well as an incredibly comfortable design. Depending on which design you want, you might be in for quite a wait. However, if you can get your hands on a Secretlab product, you’ll never be able to game or work in a regular chair ever again.