Crux 8 Cup Food Processor: Specs Dimensions: 13.5 x 9.4 x 8.4 inches

Weight: 4.4 pounds

Capacity: 8 cups

Controls: Dial

Modes: Pulse, low, high

Smart features: None

Output: 500 watts

Warranty: 1 year limited warranty

The Crux 8 Cup Food Processor is an economically priced model with a compact design. Its modern styling makes for a distinctive look, and the machine performed well during most of our testing. It is a good choice for basic food prep needs because of its smaller size, and it blended cookie dough impressively well. Its dial control is large and easy to use, and the machine is very lightweight, making for easy portability and storage.

It can be quite loud and comes with limited attachments, as you will see in our Crux 8 Cup Food Processor review. However, because of what it brings to the table in terms of performance, it still makes the list as one of our best food processors .

Crux 8 Cup Food Processor review: Price and availability

The Crux 8 Cup Food Processor is available at Amazon for $84.99. It’s backed by a one-year limited warranty and is available in an eye-catching grey and copper finish.

Crux 8 Cup Food Processor review: Design

The Crux 8 Cup Food Processor features a modern design that’s accentuated by its distinctive grey color with copper accents. Measuring 13.5 x 9.4 x 8.4 inches, it takes up minimal counter space. The machine weighs just 4.4 pounds, whereas other models, like the Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup, our top pick, weighs 17 pounds.

While the machine is lightweight, the base features suction cups which adhere strongly to the counter to keep it secure during use. It features a 500-watt motor that delivers significant power and that motor didn’t strain during any of our tasks. The dial control features pulse, low, high, and off settings, giving you some control of the machine’s power without being overwhelming or complicated.

The machine features an integrated three-inch feed tube, but that tube is narrow and so requires lots of pre-slicing. Its bowl includes measurements for convenience, and the machine comes with a reversible shredding and slicing disc.

The design is somewhat simplistic, and the food processor would benefit from additional accessories like a dough blade and discs that offer variable shredding and slicing thicknesses. However, it offers some quality basic features that can satisfy many food prep needs.

Crux 8 Cup Food Processor review: Performance

During our testing, this food processor produced mixed results. It easily chopped an onion in seven seconds on high, and the pieces were chopped consistently. It also produced decent results when pureeing hummus. While the mixture wasn’t completely smooth, it was decently blended and outperformed the puree results of many other models.

This machine produced great results when mixing cookie dough. The dough just fits in the eight-cup bowl, and the machine blended it very well. There was almost no need to scrape the bowl sides during mixing, and the resulting dough was light and smooth.

We did encounter some issues when slicing and grating foods. The food processor has a very narrow chute, so we had to cut a russet potato into thirds. The resulting slices were inconsistent, with some thin and some thick, and some of the potato remained on top of the blade even after letting the machine run.

Slicing a carrot resulted in more consistent slices. The process took eight seconds, but some carrot was left on top of the blade.

When grating a ⅓-pound block of cheddar cheese, the machine struggled again. It grated most of the cheese in 10 seconds, but some was caught up on top of the blade. Allowing the machine to continue running eventually pushed that remaining cheese through the blade. Ultimately, the cheese was grated consistently, but it took longer than expected.

This machine reached 93.5 dBA, making it one of the loudest machines in our lineup. This volume made tasks that required longer operation, like pureeing hummus and mixing cookie dough, unpleasant.

Crux 8 Cup Food Processor review: Ease of use and cleaning

The food processor’s lightweight and compact design makes it easy to lift, handle and store. It has limited accessories, but those it has are easy to install. The instruction manual is clear and detailed, though the machine is highly intuitive. The dial offers just three functions, and it would be easy to set up and use the machine without relying on the manual.

While the lid and bowl easily align, locking them in is more difficult. The process requires a firm push, which is likely to give users with limited hand strength or arthritis problems. If either the lid or bowl are slightly out of alignment, the machine won’t operate, and that occurred five times during our testing. The more we used the machine, the more we learned how to check and verify appropriate alignment, but there’s a definite learning curve to the process.

This food processor is easy to clean. You can wipe down the base with a damp paper towel, and all removable parts and accessories are dishwasher safe. While the suction feet provide a secure hold against the counter, it’s easy to simply twist the machine up, breaking that suction hold.

Crux 8 Cup Food Processor review: Verdict

While the Crux 8 Cup Food Processor is affordably priced under $100, it isn’t the right choice for everyone. It put in a decent performance during our tests, particularly when it came to mixing cookie dough, but it also had some inconsistencies. More importantly, locking the bowl and lid into place requires strength and precision, so this machine isn’t the right choice for anyone who might have limited hand strength or arthritis, or for that matter, anyone who values ease to use.

If you don’t mind a louder food processor and are willing to practice and perfect the process of locking the components in, the Crux 8 Cup Food Processor might be right for you. Its modern design makes it highly appealing, and it’s a solid choice for some basic food preparation, particularly if you’re looking for a machine to mix cookie dough. This machine lacks the power, versatility, and consistent performance of our top pick, the Magimix Food Processor 14 Cup. The Magimix is also easier to assemble, and the parts lock in without requiring the strength that the Crux’s bowl and lid demand.